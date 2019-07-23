Fans of all ages will enjoy the 50th Anniversary event cinema release of the two full-length digitally re-mastered Peanuts® movies - A Boy Named Charlie Brown and Snoopy, Come Home when the animated features appear in cinema for the first time since 1969 and 1972.

See the original Peanuts characters like you've never seen them before. Humorous and heart-tugging, both features bring back the joys of childhood and teach kids today's important life lessons during their most impressionable years. Filled with laughter, courage, loyalty and the lovable friends we all relate to, the original Peanuts® movies will win the hearts of a whole new generation and create a cinematic experience the whole family will enjoy.

Created by Charles M. Schulz, one of the comic world's most influential cartoonists, Peanuts® became one of the most popular comic strips of all time with Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, Peppermint Patty, Woodstock and Pigpen-among the most cherished. Both feature films were written by Charles M. Schulz and directed by Bill Melendez.

"These two Peanuts® films are timeless and wonderful. It's gratifying to honor their legacy by putting them back on the big screen for audiences of all ages to enjoy", said Ken Ross, Executive Vice-President and General Manager at CBS Home Entertainment.

"We are thrilled to be associated with Peanuts® for the 50th anniversary of this timeless classic. The characters have stood the test of time and their adventures are as relevant today as they were 50 years ago. These two feature films provide a gateway into their world for new audiences while delivering a nostalgic treat for adults," states Ronnie Ycong, Executive Vice-President of Exhibitor Relations and Operations at Spotlight Cinema Networks.

Introverted yet earnest, the world's most adored underdog, Charlie Brown is the central person in A Boy Named Charlie Brown, in which he musters up the courage to enter his school's spelling contest and goes on to compete in the National Spelling Bee. In Snoopy, Come Home, the faithfulness of Charlie Brown's best friend is tested when his original owner wants to reclaim him. We also meet Woodstock-Snoopy's best buddy-in his first film appearance.

CineLife Entertainment®, the event cinema division of Spotlight Cinema Networks, and CBS Home Entertainment are re-releasing the films in movie theatres throughout North America as a three-day event that arrives just in time for back to school months. Screening at participating theatres nationwide on August 18, 21 and 24, 2019 is A Boy Named Charlie Brown and September 29, October 3 and 5, 2019 for Snoopy, Come Home.

Fans can purchase tickets now on the Cinelife Entertainment website. Theaters and screenings are added daily.