The beloved score to the classic 80's film is back after a limited release last year. This LP is pressed on red vinyl and includes not only the score to Pee-wee's Big Adventure on side A, but is also accompanied by a bonus program of Danny Elfman's score to Back to School on side B.

In 1985, Tim Burton and Paul Reubens invited Elfman to write the score for their first feature film, Pee-wee's Big Adventure. This is Elfman's first score for film, kicking off his award-winning career. For Pee-wee's Big Adventure he turned to Oingo Boingo guitarist and arranger Steve Bartek for orchestration assistance. With this iconic score Elfman achieved his goal of emulating the mood of such composers as Nino Rota and Bernard Hermann. Pee-wee's Big Adventure is one of those scores that defines the lexicon of 80s movies.

Danny Elfman is an American composer, singer, songwriter, and record producer. Elfman first became known for being the lead singer and songwriter for the band Oingo Boingo from 1974 to 1995. He is well known for scoring films and television shows, particularly his frequent collaborations with director Tim Burton with their latest project being Dumbo. Among his many notable projects are the scores of all the 50 Shades film, The Simpsons theme song, The original Spiderman and Batman film series scores and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Pee-wee's Big Adventure: The eccentric and childish Pee-wee Herman embarks on a big adventure when his beloved bicycle is stolen. Armed with information from a fortune-teller and a relentless obsession with his prized possession, Pee-wee encounters a host of odd characters and bizarre situations as he treks across the country to recover his bike.

Back To School: To help his discouraged son get through college, a funloving and obnoxious rich businessman decides to enter the school as a student himself.

Pee-wee's Big Adventure Track Listing:

Side A

• Overture / The Big Race

• Breakfast Machine

• Park Ride

• Stolen Bike

• Hitchhike

• Dinosaur Dream

• Simone's Theme

• Clown Dream

• Studio Chase

• The Drive-In

• Finale

Side B

• Overture

• Do Not Go Gently

• The Brawl

• Action Medley

• Classroom Secretary

• Triple Lindy

• Love Suite

• Study Magazine

The Pee-wee's Big Adventure LP can be purchased on Varesesarabande.com and other fine retailers.