Just one day after Easter, it has been announced that an animated feature based on the popular marshmallow candy Peeps is in the works. With over two billion Bunnies and Chicks produced by the candy company Just Born every year, Peeps have long been a particularly popular candy every Easter, so it might have just been a matter of time before the candy was given its own movie.

Hailing from The Mauritanian producers Christine and Mark Holder of Wonder Street, the Peeps movie is written by David Goldblum, who will also be serving as a producer alongside Wonder Street. Described as an animated movie in the spirit of Trolls meets Smurfs, the Peeps movie will follow "a ragtag group of Peeps characters who set on a cross-country journey in order to attend Peepsfest, an annual brand celebration in Pennsylvania."

"Peeps Chicks and Bunnies have been ingrained in American pop culture for nearly seven decades due to their instantly-recognizable shapes and fan-favorite Marshmallow taste, making them the perfect characters to bring to life on the big screen," Keith Domalewski, Director of Marketing & Consumer Engagement at Just Born, said in a statement. "We hope the new Peeps film spreads sweetness to families across the country and provides inspiration for fans to express their 'Peepsonality' in new ways!"

Just recently, Peeps had also been in the headlines due to its new social media promotion Just Born is running in collaboration with Pepsi. A limited amount of Peeps-flavored soda has been created by Pepsi, but the drink will not be available to purchase in stores. Those interested in the marshmallow pop will need to post an image to Twitter or Instagram of Peeps Bunnies or Chicks using the hashtag @HangingWithMyPEEPS.

"After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about. So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with PEEPS to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola," Pepsi's VP of marketing Todd Kaplan said of the promotion. "This Pepsi x Peeps collaboration will be available in three bright colors through a distinctive mini-can design and will most certainly have fans buzzing all season long. We know our consumers love our limited product drops, and we believe that Pepsi x Peeps will deliver an iconic and delicious pairing that has the potential to become a fan favorite."

Wonder Street, the company behind the new Peeps feature, is also behind the hit movie The Mauritanian. Directed by Kevin Macdonald and released in February, the movie starred Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Shailene Woodley, and Benedict Cumberbatch. Foster won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the movie with Rahim earning an additional nomination for Best Actor. It was also up for five nominations, including Best Film, at the British Academy Film Awards.

It's unclear when the Peeps movie will be released. If the movie is successful when it eventually comes out, maybe we'll end up getting Cadbury Cream Eggs: The Movie as well. This news comes to us from Deadline.