We have a brand new poster for Train to Busan 2, officially titled Peninsula. This is an American poster for the follow-up to 2016's hit Korean zombie flick. Recently, quite a few companies around the world signed on to distribute the movie in various territories, with Well Go USA scooping up the rights in North America. Now, they have revealed this new one-sheet, which offers a look at what we've got coming our way later this year. What's more, they promise that a trailer is coming soon.

Following the news that Peninsula is getting a U.S. release, the poster shows us what the Korean peninsula looks like four years after the zombie outbreak. Needless to say, the world is looking a whole lot bleaker than it used to. It is late at night and wreckage of the world that once was can be glimpsed in the moonlight. We also can make out quite a few zombies and/or dead bodies that are littering the landscape. There is what appears to be one living, non-zombie in the bunch at the center of the image. It's a pretty impressive and effective poster.

The studio also has a note on its website that says "trailer coming soon" next to the poster art. So we've got that to look forward to, though it's not clear precisely when the footage will drop. Director Yeon Sang-ho is returning to helm the follow-up. Though it has been billed as a sequel, the filmmaker has been clear about what the movie is. Peninsula takes place in the same universe as Train to Busan, but it centers on different characters and won't be a continuation of the same story we witnessed previously. Sang-ho had this to say about it recently.

"Peninsula is not a sequel to Train To Busan because it's not a continuation of the story, but it happens in the same universe."

Train to Busan centers on a man and his estranged daughter, along with other passengers who become trapped on a speeding train during a zombie outbreak in South Korea. It's a premium example of a simple concept executed to perfection. Peninsula takes place four years after the zombie outbreak witnessed in Train to Busan. The Korean peninsula is devastated and Jung-seok, a former soldier who has managed to escape overseas, is tasked with a mission to return and unexpectedly meets up with survivors. The cast includes Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun.

Released in 2016, Train to Busan became a massive hit, grossing more than $92 million worldwide. It was embraced widely by critics as well, currently boasting a 93 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. We also learned that an English-language remake was in the works back in September 2018, with The Conjuring universe duo James Wan and Gary Dauberman on board. Updates on that project have been few and far between since. Peninsula does not yet have a release date set, but we should expect to see it sometime this year in the U.S. from Well Go USA. Be sure to check out the poster for yourself.