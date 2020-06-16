Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula, the highly anticipated sequel to the horror-action movie hit Train to Busan, has just unveiled a brand new 8K trailer displaying all of the crazy Korean-made zombie thrills that we have come to expect. Much like its hugely successful predecessor, which got its launch at the 2016 Cannes festival as a midnight screening, Peninsula has itself been named in the official selection of this year's virtual Cannes.

This most recent Train to Busan 2 trailer promises the same intensely gripping, action-packed survival as Train to Busan as we delve deeper into the inner workings of this now post-apocalyptic peninsula. Peninsula looks to be furthering the zombie subgenre even more so than the first movie as we leave the confines of the train and head out into the big, wide, terrifying new world. The movie will clearly be paying homage to the zombie icon George A. Romero, and particularly 2005's Land of the Dead, as well as George Miller's Mad Max universe. The undead chaos looks to be non-stop as director Yeon Sang-ho combines the kind of brutal action and stark imagery that made Train to Busan such a raging success.

Peninsula picks up four years after South Korea's total decimation in 2016's Train to Busan, and follows Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, as he is forced to relive the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best-or worst-of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.

Peninsula stars Gang Dong-won as Jeong-seok, Lee Jung-hyun as Min-jeong, Lee Re as Joon-i, Kwon Hae-hyo as Elder Kim, Kim Min-jae as Sergeant first class Hwang, and Koo Kyo-hwan as Captain Seo. Actress Lee Jung-hyun who plays one of the survivors, alongside child actress Lee Re, has said previously that he thinks that child character Joon-i will become "more [popular] than Ma Dong-seok [aka Don Lee] in Train to Busan". Judging by the trailer, it is very possible that the sequel will surpass the first movie in many, many different ways.

Should critics and audiences alike respond to Peninsula as much they did to Train to Busan, it is very possible that this will not be the last time we revisit this zombie-riddled world, with director Yeon Sang-ho saying recently that,"there could be many stories that could keep coming out of that world."

Peninsula is aiming for a release in July, however, at this time the exact date has not been confirmed due to the uncertainties still ongoing in the entertainment industry due to the current global circumstances. Distributor Next Entertainment World and its rights sales unit Contents Panda say that international releases will be closely co-ordinated as soon as the Korean outing has been established. Based on this trailer, Peninsula is going to build wonderfully on the foundations laid by Train to Busan, and remains, quite rightly, one of the most anticipated movies of the year. This comes to us courtesy of MOVIE&NEW 무비앤뉴.