A former UFO task force consultant says the United States government is holding alien craft "not made on this Earth." The Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force has been conducting classified briefings for over a decade, "analyzing various encounters between military craft and unidentified aerial vehicles." Astrophysicist and Pentagon contractor Eric W. Davis says he gave a classified briefing to the Defense Department agency earlier this year in regard to "off-world vehicles not made on this earth." This all seems to prove that UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar has been telling the truth this whole time.

A lot has changed in the world of UFO investigations over the years and the Pentagon is starting to let out more information about their UFO investigations. Before now, UFOs were weather balloons, kites, or straight up hoaxes. It made Bob Lazar's comments on the U.S. government having alien craft seem like works of fiction. That isn't the case any longer. Lazar had this to say.

"Finally, after waiting 30 years, the Government admits to possessing alien craft. Time will tell as to what happens next. Personally, I doubt they will disclose much more - and wouldn't be surprised if they issue a 'correction' and say their statement was an error. In any case, I never thought I'd see this day. Thanks so much to all of you that supported me throughout the years. On another note, this is the only social media account I have, no Facebook, Twitter, etc. there are apparently lots of imposters out there."

Videos from the last 20 years have been declassified and presented to the public. The dark and grainy videos featuring UFOs were first released by Tom DeLonge's To the Stars Academy years beforehand, but they are now officially available. "DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos," the agency said in a statement released along with the clips. "The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as 'unidentified.'"

While the Pentagon is open to releasing information on UFOs to the public, they aren't releasing everything. Many are already under the assumption that a coverup is in play after former Nevada Senator Harry Reid's comments were edited out of the original New York Times article. The update is no longer able to be viewed, but it still has Reid's following comments. "After looking into this, I came to the conclusion that there were reports - some were substantive, some not so substantive - that there were actual materials that the government and the private sector had in their possession," says Reid.

As of this writing, no crash evidence has been made public, though Bob Lazar and others are ready the government to finally reveal more. As for the videos released over the past few years, they remain to be unexplained, much like a video that was shot in Long Beach, California over the weekend, which also features military fighter jets in the area. Maybe we'll receive some more information in the coming weeks or even years from the U.S. government. The New York Times was the first to report on the alien craft "not made on this Earth."