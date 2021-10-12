The grand opening for the world's first Peppa Pig Theme Park has been announced for February 24, 2022. Day tickets, annual Passes and vacation packages are now on sale for families with excited 'little piggies' to start planning their preschooler's unforgettable day of adventure. The all-new park will feature six rides, six themed playscapes, a water play area and even more oinktastic experiences, just steps away from LEGOLAND Florida Resort.

Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida took to Twitter to announce the news, "Look out! We have a surprise! We're SO excited to share that Peppa Pig Theme Park will be opening on February 24, 2022 AND theme park tickets are on sale NOW!"

Look out! We have a surprise! We’re SO excited to share that Peppa Pig Theme Park will be opening on February 24, 2022 AND theme park tickets are on sale NOW! https://t.co/5sxX7X9sW9pic.twitter.com/cpqdV1Rj3W — Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida (@PeppaPigFlorida) October 12, 2021

We have some excited 'little piggies' out there! Bryan says, "That's my Birthday!!!! Can't wait to celebrate it there with my kiddos!!"

That's my Birthday!!!! Can't wait to celebrate it there with my kiddos!! — Bryan (@LeeroyJenkinsNU) October 12, 2021

Craig's ready to go! "when are magic passes going live?"

when are magic passes going live? — Craig from Dragang Productions (@uwurawrus) October 12, 2021

Every corner of the charming new park is crafted with preschoolers in mind, from their first roller coaster rides with their parents and free fair games for the whole family, to an all-terrain course where they will pedal tricycles through a sensory-rich trail and a colorful splash pad that celebrates 'muddy puddles' jumping fun! Through every experience, families will snort, giggle, and create their family's first theme park memories together with Peppa and her friends.

Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida has been keeping fans updated on their progress. Back in September they were showcasing features for the young and not so young, captioning, "Get ready to explore Grampy Rabbit's Dinosaur Adventure at #PeppaPigFL. And hold onto your butts because parents can ride along with their little explorers on this epic quest!

Get ready to explore Grampy Rabbit's Dinosaur Adventure at #PeppaPigFL.



And hold onto your butts because parents can ride along with their little explorers on this epic quest! https://t.co/5sxX7X9sW9pic.twitter.com/zZIWzqmzWz — Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida (@PeppaPigFlorida) September 14, 2021

Of course, they're bringing the puddles! "It wouldn't be #PeppaPigFL without muddy puddles! Your little piggies can play, splash and practice their jumping skills! And don't worry parents, they may get wet, but they won't get muddy."

It wouldn't be #PeppaPigFL without muddy puddles! 💦



Your little piggies can play, splash and practice their jumping skills! And don't worry parents, they may get wet, but they won't get muddy. https://t.co/5sxX7X9sW9pic.twitter.com/yHSoVUO9CE — Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida (@PeppaPigFlorida) September 9, 2021

VJ asked, "So excited when is the opening date in 2022..."

So excited 😊 when is the opening date in 2022... — VJ (@vijayaksn) September 9, 2021

Well, VJ, we've got your answer! Families can now start creating their preschooler's best vacation ever by booking their spring getaways to be among the first to step into and experience Peppa Pig's playful world. Special offers, including an All-Inclusive and an early booking incentive that gives families a third night free when they book two nights, are now on sale for travel dates starting Feb. 24, 2022.

Vacations packages include a stay at LEGOLAND Hotel, LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel or LEGOLAND Beach Retreat, all locations are located just steps away from Peppa Pig Theme Park and include Peppa Pig Theme Park, LEGOLAND Theme Park and LEGOLAND Water Park tickets, complimentary parking, complimentary breakfast and more.

Every room features separate parent and kid sleeping areas-complete with bunk beds for the little ones-and loads of kid-friendly amenities including a separate entertainment center, bathroom with built-in potty training seat, handheld showerheads, and more. Join Peppa, that loveable, cheeky little piggy who lives with her little brother George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig. Peppa's favourite things include playing games, dressing up, days out and jumping in muddy puddles!