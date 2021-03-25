Just when one might think to have seen it all, Peep-flavored Pepsi has been officially announced. With Easter fast approaching and Peeps selling quickly in grocery stores everywhere, PepsiCo apparently saw an opportunity to capitalize on the popularity of the animal-shaped marshmallow treats by announcing Marshmallow Cola, which comes in a three-pack of tiny 7.5-oz. cans.

Shout out to all our PEEPS: a sweet new flavor is coming your way just in time for spring. Are you ready? 🐣🐰😋 #PEPSIxPEEPSpic.twitter.com/LwQXAwvWMZ — Pepsi (@pepsi) March 25, 2021

Unfortunately, Pepsi's Marshmallow Cola isn't going to be available in grocery stores this year, as just a very limited quantity of the Easter-themed soda has been produced. Fans will only be able to acquire the Peep Pepsi by entering the sweepstakes to win some by using the hashtag #HangingWithMyPEEPS. Using the hashtag, those interested will need to share photos enjoying springtime activities, whatever that might be, with Peeps brand marshmallow chicks or bunnies.

"After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about. So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with PEEPS to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola," said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's VP Marketing, in a statement. "This Pepsi x Peeps collaboration will be available in three bright colors through a distinctive mini-can design and will most certainly have fans buzzing all season long. We know our consumers love our limited product drops, and we believe that Pepsi x Peeps will deliver an iconic and delicious pairing that has the potential to become a fan favorite."

Peeps Brand Manager Caitlin Servian added: ""The PEEPS® Brand always finds great joy in teaming up with partners to bring our beloved Marshmallow flavor to fans in new and exciting ways, which is why we're thrilled to collaborate with PEPSI on this limited-edition PEPSI x PEEPS beverage leading up to the Easter holiday. We look forward to seeing how fans express their PEEPSONALITY as part of the #HangingWithMyPEEPS sweepstakes and hope they enjoy this sweet new cola offering."

Like Peeps, Pepsi's Marshmallow Cola comes in three different colors: blue, pink, and yellow. Also like Peeps, there is no real difference in the flavor between them. Concerning said flavor, what exactly does this Marshmallow Cola really taste like? Per People, the soda does legitimately taste like marshmallows, with a "flavor that's vaguely reminiscent of Lucky Charms."

Already, the #HangingWithMyPEEPS hashtag is starting to go viral with marshmallow and soda lovers everywhere hoping to get a taste of the new drink as well. One fan tweeted an image of pink Peeps with her pet cat and wrote, "I may be the biggest @PEEPSBrand fan around... and anyone who knows me knows I drink @pepsi like it's water so gimme some please and thank you."

I may be the biggest @PEEPSBrand fan around... and anyone who knows me knows I drink @pepsi like it's water so gimme some please and thank you #HangingWithMyPeepshttps://t.co/zb6LsDipKspic.twitter.com/Lca1EmxeGY — Beth Becker 👠👠 (@spedwybabs) March 25, 2021

Another fan posted an image of a tray filled with different colored Peeps and writes: "I want to try the PEEEEPSI!!"

Pepsi's fan sweepstakes to win the Peeps-flavored Marshmallow Cola starts on Thursday for a limited time, ending on March 31 at 11:59:59 ET. Ten grand prize winners will receive an "epic collector's package of PEPSI x PEEPS," while 3,160 additional winners will win a 3-pack. To try your luck at scoring some of the Peep Pepsi, post your springtime photos with Peeps marshmallow chicks or bunnies on Twitter or Instagram. Don't forget to tag @Pepsi and use the hashtags #HangingWithMyPEEPS and #PepsiSweepstakes. You can check out the complete rules courtesy of Pepsi.