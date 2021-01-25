Fans of the action-adventure fantasy series Percy Jackson and the Olympians were thrilled to learn last year that the author of the novels, Rick Riordan, is working with Disney+ on a live-action series based on the books. Now, Riordan has taken to his website to give fans an update on the project, promising that the process of turning out a script for the pilot episode is going extremely well.

"We have a couple of important meetings this coming week with the top brass at the studio for the Percy Jackson TV show, so keep your fingers crossed. Everyone who has read the pilot script loves it, but there will be a few additional tweaks we need to make before we send it off to its next stop: the top execs at Disney+. That's normal. In script writing, as in every other kind of writing, you can expect to do many, many drafts! All the input has been super positive and helpful, though. Everyone is committed to making this the best show we possibly can. I remain excited and guardedly optimistic that we are on the verge of getting a really first-rate project off the ground. As always, though, good things require time and patience! Stay tuned!"

The Percy Jackson series tells the story of a teen loner named Percy, who discovers one day that not only are greek gods real, but he is the son of one of the three most powerful gods, Poseidon, God of the Seven Seas. Percy is sent to Camp Half-Blood, where he meets other half-god heroes sired by the gods, and learns to control his burgeoning powers by going on a series of quests that explore the magical parts of the world.

The series is often compared to Harry Potter in terms of the similarities in the magical setting of the two franchises, and the Hero's Journey of the central character. Naturally, Hollywood attempted to cash in on the craze by making a live-action adaptation of the first novel in the series, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: Lightning Thief. Unfortunately, the movie was widely panned not just by critics, but also fans for diverting sharply from the source material. Rick Riordan himself has frequently taken to Twitter to express his dislike for the film.

"I still have not seen the movies, and don't plan on ever doing so. I judge them from having read the scripts, because I care most about the story. I certainly have nothing against the very talented actors. Not their fault. I'm just sorry they got dragged into that mess," adding in another tweet, "To you guys, it's a couple hours' entertainment. To me, it's my life's work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it. So yeah [I hate the movies]. But it's fine. All fine. We're gonna fix it soon."

Now that Riordan is personally involved in the creation of the Disney+ adaptation, and is speaking so positively of the creation process, hopefully Percy Jackson fans will finally have a live-action version of the saga that they can be proud of. This news originated at RickRiordan.com.