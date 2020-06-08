Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan is not a fan of the big screen adaptations of his work. Riordan posted some tweets about the movies over the weekend and talked to fans about why he dislikes them so much, even though he has never seen one of them. This is a typical gripe that authors often have when there books are taken by other people and thrown on the big screen. Usually the fans are the ones who end up getting the most agitated about changes to the source material.

In the case of the Percy Jackson movies, they are looked at by many as a pretty big letdown. Rick Riordan's books are considered to be some of the best young adult reading out there, so there's always going to be massive pressure to get everything right when adapting it. Luckily, a new series is on the way to the Disney+ streaming platform. Rick Riordan had this to say about the Percy Jackson movies.

"I still have not seen the movies, and don't plan on ever doing so. I judge them from having read the scripts, because I care most about the story. I certainly have nothing against the very talented actors. Not their fault. I'm just sorry they got dragged into that mess."

While a lot of book fans aren't into the Percy Jackson movies, there are still some people who really enjoy them. Rick Riordan also spoke to these fans about why he's not into the movies. As for his reasoning, the author makes it crystal clear as to why he can't be bothered to watch the big screen adaptations of his work. Riordan explains.

"Well, to you guys, it's a couple hours entertainment. To me, it's my life's work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it. So yeah. But it's fine. All fine. We're gonna fix it soon..."

The whole discussion started after a fan tweeted that the Disney+ upload of the first Percy Jackson movie features an edit in the casino scene. "I don't know, but clearly it's a mistake," said Rick Riordan. "They should censor the entire thing. Just two hours of blank screen." Fans of the author got a pretty big kick out of his response and enjoyed seeing his honesty on social media.

The Percy Jackson Disney+ series is starting to gain a lot of hype on social media with fans hoping that Rick Riordan's work finally gets the right adaptation. Logan Lerman (who starred as Percy in movies) recently said, "Excited to see this! Hope it gets the adaptation the books deserve." A series will allow more of the story to be told over a longer stretch of time, so we should end up with something pretty good. If Riordan seems excited got it, fans will be too. You can check out Rick Riordan's Twitter responses below.

