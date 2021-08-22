Fans of Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson novels received another promising update from the character's creator, as he shared some news about his latest meeting with Disney execs about his potential Percy Jackson and The Olympians series to be shown on Disney+. The author apparently met up with execs from Disney Entertainment, Disney TV, 20th Century Studios and Disney+ to discuss getting the ball rolling on the reboot of the Percy Jackson series, following two so-so movie adaptations of his young adult novels.

Rick Riordan posted in a lengthy update, "We had a very positive conversation yesterday (Friday, Aug. 20) with the top executives at the various branches of the Disney television organization: Disney Entertainment, Disney TV, 20th Century Studios, and Disney+. This was the first time all of us had been in the same room (well, Zoom room) so we could make sure we were all getting the same information and sharing the same goals. Having everyone together to align our visions for the show was extremely helpful, and I think a lot of confusion was resolved (speaking for my own confused self, anyway!). The good news is: the leadership is "all in," as they put it, about making this show and doing it right. A lot of them have kids who have grown up with Percy Jackson, too, so they get it. They get that there are millions and millions of you out there who are waiting excitedly to see Percy Jackson come to life in a new way. We felt supported and heard, and I am more confident than ever that this show is moving forward as it needs to. You all have made a difference. You always do. Showing up on social media, sharing your excitement for the show: Disney sees you. They have heard you and they want to do right by you Percy fans. That, for me, is priority one, so I am happy!"

While the author was quick to point out that the series has not yet had an official green light, it looks like it would take something pretty big to derail the series, considering last month it was reported by Riordan's wife that a writers room had been set up, and the author himself said that execs were fully on board the pilot script, which he had a hand in writing.

The arrival of a Percy Jackson TV series would be another case of a show coming along to right the wrongs of some poorly received movie adaptations. The Percy Jackson novels were transferred to the big screen in Percy Jackson and The Lightning Thief back in 2010, and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters in 2013, but fans were not taken by the movies, nor was Riordan, who took a shot at the films earlier this year.

"Well, to you guys, it's a couple hours entertainment," Riordan wrote then. "To me, it's my life's work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it. So yeah. But it's fine. All fine. We're gonna fix it soon..."

While Percy Jackson and The Olympians is only in the very early stages right now, it seems like we are certainly going to see the mythological hero back on screens in something that will hopefully managed to live up to fan expectation this time around.