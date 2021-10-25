Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians series has pulled in James Bobin to direct the pilot episode. Bobin directed the 2019 live-action movie Dora and the Lost City of Gold, as well as 2011's The Muppets and its sequel, Muppets Most Wanted, the upcoming Action Man movie and episodes of the Disney+ series The Mysterious Benedict Society, and he will now join this latest project for the House of Mouse. The news was first announced by That Hashtag Show, and was followed up with a confirmation from Percy Jackson author and series creator, Rick Riordan.

Posting on his blog, Riordan said, "Our pilot director will be James Bobin, who is both a terrific person and an incredibly talented director who checks all the boxes we were hoping for in a partner. James knows the Percy books well. His kids are fans. His humor is wonderful. We are in good hands, demigods, and lucky to have him joining our team. Keep your fingers crossed that everything goes the way we expect!"

While Riordan has been very vocal in hoping that the pilot will lead to a full series and has already planned to begin filming in June 2022 but he said that "is my own personal estimate and should not be taken as official word from Disney or 100% certain." Despite that, he also revealed that the first two episodes of the season are written, and work on the next two is also underway. In the main, Riordan and every fan of the books are hopeful that Disney will green-light the series to wipe away the memory of two badly received movie adaptations.

As yet there has been no word on any casting for the series, but if all goes to plan, the series is looking for someone who can "play 12" for its leading role of Percy Jackson, the son of Poseidon, who can then age across the five seasons that would tell the entire saga based on Riordan's five novels. Of course, we are a long way from that, and Percy Jackson and the Olympians will have to pull some serious viewing figures to make it that far where many others have failed.

Percy Jackson was originally created by Riordan when his son was diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia in 2002. While studying Greek Mythology at school, Haley Riordan asked his father to read him bedtime stories about the heroes and monsters of myth, and when they had covered everything, Haley suggested that Riordan should just make up some new ones. That is exactly what he did, and the original character of Perseus "Percy" Jackson was born. Riordan published his five novels based on the adventures of the character between 2005 and 2009, beginning with Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief and running through the sequels The Sea of Monsters, The Titan's Curse, The Battle of the Labyrinth and The Last Olympian.

The first two books were adapted into movies in 2010 and 2013, and while they brought in a decent box office return of just over $425 million between them from a combined budget of $180 million, they missed the mark with critics who called them "high on action, but low on substance" and audiences felt there was a lot missing from the films compared to the books. The third movie in the franchise was in development in 2014 but was subsequently cancelled. To put further scorn on the big screen outings, Riordan himself has never seen them, and doesn't want to.

"I still have not seen the movies, and don't plan on ever doing so," Riordan tweeted when the Disney+ series was first announced. "I judge them from having read the scripts, because I care most about the story. I certainly have nothing against the very talented actors. Not their fault. I'm just sorry they got dragged into that mess. To me, it's my life's work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it. So yeah. But it's fine. All fine. We're gonna fix it soon."

Many fans will be hoping that this is true, and Percy Jackson and the Olympians can bring a much more faithful and in depth adaptation of the novels to the screen in the next few years. This news originated from That Hashtag Show.