If you think you have the guts, On Set Cinema has another horrific screening in the works this September for Stephen King's original Pet Sematary (1989).

Will you come over and play with us? First, we play with Jud. Then mommy came. We had an awful good time ...now we want to play with you! Join ON SET CINEMA on Saturday, September 19th for a very special screening of the original Pet Sematary at the actual Pet Sematary filming location in Ellsworth, Maine.

We will be watching the film outside, exactly where the infamous Pet Sematary sign and graveyard once stood. Maine is such a beautiful state - make a weekend trip out of it and visit Acadia National Park only 20 minutes away or check out Stephen King's house in Bangor only 40 minutes north. We encourage everyone to stay all night at The Colonial Inn, which is located directly by the event location - ticket holders will be emailed a 15% off discount code for September 19th! And we don't recommend bringing your dead animals - losing a pet can be devastating, but just remember ...sometimes, dead is better.

In Pet Sematary, Dr. Louis Creed's family moves into the country house of their dreams and discover a pet cemetery at the back of their property. The cursed burial ground deep in the woods brings the dead back to life -- with "minor" problems. At first, only the family's cat makes the return trip, but an accident forces a heartbroken father to contemplate the unthinkable.

Event details and tickets can be purchased at On Set Cinema.

