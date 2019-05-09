There are currently no plans to make a sequel to this year's Pet Sematary remake, but writer Jeff Buhler isn't ruling out the possibility. He says there have been preliminary discussions on the potential of a sequel, but admits that the general feeling is that the story of the Creed family has been told. What this means is that if a sequel (or prequel) ever gets made, it would have to focus on an original storyline which doesn't involve the Creeds. However, Buhler is quick to remind fans not to get too excited, as there are no plans to move forward with a sequel anytime soon.

"So a lot of the ideas that we've been batting around currently, recently, have all been about, more about digging into the mythology of the town, these rituals that children present, the mythology of the Micmac, the Wendigo, the cemetery, the origins, Jud's life. So it looks like, I don't want to promise anything, because we don't know, we're not even down the road on an idea yet."

Although a sequel isn't impossible, the movie wasn't developed with a followup in mind. "There was no Easter egg that was meant to be the spark of a sequel in there," Buhler says of the 2019 movie, suggesting the concept was always to limit the story to a single movie. Theoretically, it could be interesting to see the mythology of the Micmac burial ground expanded with another story. However, for Buhler or any other screenwriter, it would be quite challenging to come up with a fresh plot centered on the magical graveyard that isn't merely retreading what we've already seen in the past Pet Sematary movies. Just where else exactly can you go?

Although Stephen King's original novel never had a followup title, Mary Lambert's original Pet Sematary movie was given an official sequel. Once again directed by Lambert, Pet Sematary Two starred Anthony Edwards and Edward Furlong as a father and son moving to the town of Ludlow where the titular graveyard exists. Similar problems arise when a slain dog is buried in the Pet Sematary, bringing about a fatal chain of events for a new set of victims. The sequel was not as well received as the original movie, as it was mostly met with negative reviews upon its release. It underperformed financially as well, only pulling in $17 million compared to nearly $60 million in ticket sales for the 1989 original.

The new Pet Sematary movie seems to have drawn some pretty mixed opinions from viewers, sitting on a mediocre 58% rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Some fans appreciate the new take on the story, while others were hoping for something more faithful to the source material. This lukewarm response makes it seem unlikely Paramount would move forward with a sequel. However, it remains a possibility, considering how much money the movie made for the studio. On a $21 million budget, the movie grossed over $105 million at the global box office. Still, while Pet Sematary was a big financial success, expecting to see similar results with a sequel seems to be a gamble, as those unhappy with the 2019 movie may not be interested in returning for another movie.

Pet Sematary is currently playing in theaters. It may or may not ever get a sequel, but there are plenty of other Stephen King adaptations heading our way to be excited about. Even if there aren't legions of people clamoring to see Pet Sematary 2, it seems moviegoers couldn't be more excited to check out It: Chapter Two this fall. With this in mind, perhaps it's best if Pet Sematary stays buried.