Following very mixed reactions to the recent reboot, a fourth Pet Sematary movie is in the works. Back in 1989, the first Pet Sematary movie was released, and to this day, it remains one of the most popular Stephen King adaptations. The remake drew in a lot of mixed reviews when it was released in 2019, though it did perform well at the box office with a gross of more than $113 million.

Now, Paramount Players is venturing back down that road with the next installment of the franchise quickly gaining momentum. Per Deadline, Lindsey Beer has signed on to direct the new movie, which is said to be a follow-up to the 2019 reboot. After Mary Lambert directed the original Pet Sematary and its 1992 sequel, the studio reportedly wanted to go back to the movie's roots with a female filmmaker directing. In addition to directing, Beer wrote the latest script based on a previous draft by Jeff Buhler.

No plot details have been divulged about the sequel, and there's no word yet on if any returning characters will be featured. In both the original Pet Sematary and the 2019 remake, a grieving father buries his child at an ancient burial ground with disastrous consequences, though the remake put a big twist on the story. It was reported back in February that a Pet Sematary prequel was in the works at Paramount+ with Buhler writing, though it's unclear if Beer's version of the script will also serve as a prequel..

The first Pet Sematary movie was released in 1989. Based on the novel by Stephen King, King wrote the screenplay with Mary Lambert directing. Dale Midkiff, Denise Crosby, Fred Gwynne, Blaze Berdahl, and Miko Hughes starred. In the movie, young Gage Creed (Hughes) is brought back from the dead after his father (Midkiff) buries him in the titular cemetery against the advice of neighbor Jud Crandall (Gwynne). It is a cult classic and widely considered to be one of the best King adaptations of all time.

In 1992, Edward Furlong starred in Pet Sematary Two as a teenager who discovers the ancient burial ground years after the Creed family incident. Clancy Brown also stars as Gus, an angry policeman who comes back as a murderous zombie when he's accidentally killed and buried in the cemetery. Though Brown's performance in particular was met with great acclaim and Lambert returned to direct, the movie was not as successful as its predecessor, though it does have its own following.

Similarly, 2019's remake was met with rather mixed reviews. Written by Buhler, the movie was directed by Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer, with Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, John Lithgow, and Jete Laurence starring. It was a success at the box office, but the mixed response may have helped to convince Paramount that this new movie may be better suited to a streaming service rather than a theatrical release.

The new Pet Sematary sequel will be debuting exclusively on Paramount+. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are producing the project. No release date has yet been set. This news comes to us from Deadline.