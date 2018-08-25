Pet Sematary remake screenwriter Jeff Buhler promised that the movie is going to be one of the scariest Stephen King adaptations in history back in May of this year. It appears that the screenwriter wasn't kidding because it's just been revealed that the remake has cast its Zelda character. Fans of the original movie have been waiting to see if the sister with spinal meningitis was going to make a return ever since the new film was announced. While Zelda only had a brief part in the original, she left her mark on horror history.

Young actress Alyssa Brooke Levine has been cast as Rachel Creed's sister Zelda in the Pet Sematary remake. The 13-year old actress is playing a younger version of the character than was previously seen in Mary Lambert's 1989 adaptation. Andrew Hubatsek played the role, and while brief, his scene is one of the more memorable. Zelda went mad before dying in the backroom of the family house while Rachel was home with her, offering the first big screen adaptation some of its scariest moments.

In addition to Alyssa Brooke Levine, the Pet Sematary remake also stars Jason Clarke as Louis Creed, Amy Seimetz as Rachel Creed, John Lithgow as Jud Crandall, Jete Laurence as Ellie Creed, and Hugo Lavoie and Lucas Lavoie as Gage Creed. The film is currently in post-production, so it's not clear if Levine has already shot her Zelda scenes as of yet. It was also recently revealed that the movie has been pushed up two weeks, with a new release date of April 5th, 2019.

Pet Sematary directors Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kolsch sat down with screenwriter Jeff Buhler before work had begun on the remake to discuss how to tackle the project. The team made the conscious decision to go back to Stephen King's source material to get the movie right. While the trio are fans of the 1989 version, they decided that there were too many "larger than life" and "campy" moments. They've decided to take a more grounded approach this time around with a focus on the psychologically horrific aspects of the book.

Stephen King wasn't a big fan of Pet Sematary when he wrote it. The author notoriously thought that the book was too scary and too dark. Adding to the mythology, King did not do promotion for Pet Sematary upon its release. It was only released for contractual reasons and sat in a drawer as an afterthought. However, it ended up becoming a blockbuster success, which was initially a problem when only 50,000 copies were originally published. Since then, the novel, and 1989 big screen adaptation, have only gotten bigger. With Andres Muschietti's IT becoming a huge box office success, there's some added pressure to the Pet Sematary remake. This story was first reported by Bloody Disgusting. You can check out the actress for yourself in the tweet below.