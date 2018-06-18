The Pet Sematary remake has officially started filming. Directors Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmeyer, best known for their word on the indie horror flick Starry Eyes, have been tapped to re-adapt the Stephen King classic for modern audiences. The directing duo took to Twitter to announce that filming has indeed gotten underway, with Widmeyer posting the first set photo of the pair in the woods holding the clapper with some crew lingering in the background. The caption provided didn't give us much, but it gets the point across.

"Day one. #PetSematary"

Much of the cast has yet to even be announced for this new take on Pet Sematary, but Jason Clarke (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) and Amy Seimetz (You're Next) are set to play Louis and Rachel Creed. John Lithgow (The Crown) is on board as Jud Crandall. For those who may not be familiar with Stephen King's novel, which was released in 1983, here's an official synopsis. Though, we should note that since an official synopsis for the movie has yet to arrive, the adaptation may differ a bit.

"When Dr. Louis Creed takes a new job and moves his family to the idyllic and rural town of Ludlow, Maine, this new beginning seems too good to be true. Yet despite Ludlow's tranquility, there's an undercurrent of danger that exists here. Those trucks on the road outside the Creed's beautiful old home travel by just a little too quickly, for one thing...as is evidenced by the makeshift pet cemetery out back in the nearby woods. Then there are the warnings to Louis both real and from the depths of his nightmares that he should not venture beyond the borders of this little graveyard. A blood-chilling truth is hidden there, one more terrifying than death itself, and hideously more powerful. An ominous fate befalls anyone who dares tamper with this forbidden place, as Louis is about to discover for himself..."

King's novel was previously adapted for the big screen in 1989. While that movie has its fans, it isn't exactly one of the most cherished adaptations of the author's work. That movie did spawn a sequel though, with Pet Sematary 2 arriving in 1992. The sequel was far less successful and that was that. However, with IT becoming a massive critical and commercial hit last year, to the tune of $700 million worldwide, every studio in town has been looking into whatever Stephen King property they have the rights to. For Paramount, it was Pet Sematary.

With production officially underway, we should be getting some solid information in the near future regarding the cast and perhaps some story details. Or maybe they're going to play this one pretty close to the chest. Paramount currently has the movie set for release on April 5, 2019. Be sure to check out the first set photo from the Pet Sematary remake for yourself below.