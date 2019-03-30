Next weekend we will finally see the release of Starry Eyes directing duo Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer's remake of Stephen King's scariest novel Pet Sematary. The movie held it's World Premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin just a few weeks back and since then the positive reviews have been flooding in. But what does the author of the source material think of this new adaptation - and more importantly, the remake's choice to switch one infamous death out for another character altogether? Well, King recently sat down for an interview and let us all know that he thinks Pet Sematary is "f*cking great."

Specifically, Stephen King says this.

"It's f-ing great. It's a really good movie. It's a grown-up, adult kind of movie. It's not like twelve semi-clad teens get killed in a summer camp."

He then goes on to talk a bit about how this new version will be substituting the tragic death of toddler Gage Creed for the safer death of his older sister, Ellie Creed.

Related: Pet Sematary, Wonder Park Are Coming to 4DX from Paramount

"It's something different. They did a good job. Boy, I saw all the stuff that came online when people realized that it was Ellie rather than Gage that got run over in the road, and I'm thinking like, 'Man, these people...' It's so nuts.' You can take Route 301 and go to Tampa, or you could take Route 17 and go to Tampa. But both times, you're gonna come out at Tampa! You know what I'm saying? It didn't change anything for me. I thought, 'Okay, I understand why they did it because it's maybe easier to work with a zombie when she's a little girl than a toddler.'"

So King gives this new Pet Sematary his blessing? Sounds good to me! Plus, it seems that King is already making plans to see the remake again once it hits theaters next weekend - but maybe not for the reason you'd expect. King says this.

"You know, I streamed it. They sent me the thing, and man, it had a big 'Stephen King' in the middle of it! You know how they watermark things? So I'll have to see it at the movie theater."

Hahaha. Got to love the fact that even Stephen King himself will be making a trip down to his local multiplex next weekend to check out Pet Sematary on the big screen. Strange that the man that spawned the movie's source material will be waiting in ticket and popcorn lines like the rest of us. But dammit if King's superpower isn't being uber relatable, then I don't know what his secret to success is.

Kölsch and Widmyer's Pet Sematary stars Jason Clarke as Louis Creed, Amy Seimetz as Rachel Creed, John Lithgow as Jud Crandall, Jeté Laurence as Ellie Creed, Hugo Lavoie and Lucas Lavoie as Gage Creed, Obssa Ahmed as Victor Pascow, and Alyssa Brooke Levine as Zelda Goldman. The movie will be returning from the grave and stalking into a theater near you next weekend, April 5, 2019. This fun story comes to us via an interview King had with Entertainment Weekly.