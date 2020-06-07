Recently, Pete Davidson made headlines when he spoke about feeling unwelcome at SNL, and feeling like the showrunners are making fun of him and his personal struggles. Many felt the interview was Davidson's way of hinting at an exit from the show, especially since he mentioned not seeing himself sticking around for much longer. But now, the comedian says he is committed to staying on with the show for as long as they will have him.

"I will be there as long as they allow me to be I think I'm very lucky to be on that show and I'm really lucky to have Lorne Michaels as, you know, not only a mentor and a boss, but a friend. I'll be there as long as they allow it."

For a long time, Pete Davidson was most well-known for being a member of Saturday Night Live, and Ariana Grande's ex-boyfriend. But the stand-up comic and actor is getting ready to lend his talents to the big screen with a lead role in Judd Apatow's upcoming dramedy The King of Staten Island, which Davidson co-wrote. In an interview with ET, the newly-minted leading man revealed the film is already a hit with his mother.

"Yeah my mom's seen it. It's a love letter to pretty much my whole family. My mom, sister and my dad. And she saw it at the screening and she really loved it and it really meant a lot to me. I think we made her proud."

The King of Staten Island is a deeply personal story for Davidson. The movie tells the tale of a mid-twenties slacker named Scott who lives with his mother on Staten Island, where he spends his days dreaming of being a tattoo artist and avoiding thinking about the death of his firefighter father. Things come to a head when Scott's mother starts dating another firefighter, leading to Scott embarking on a journey of self-examination and discovery.

The story of the movie has many parts in common with Davidson's personal life as a Staten Island native who lost his firefighter father during 9/11. It is a subject Davidon has often covered during his stand up routines and on SNL, and the comedian is excited to find out what his fellow cast members from the show have to say about the film.

"I think we sent out the screeners this week, so I'm really looking forward to that."

Pete Davidson has also snagged a role in the upcoming James Gunn movie The Suicide Squad, where he is rumored to be playing the role of Birds of Prey villain Savant. The Warner Bros. feature is a reboot of the franchise under James Gunn and is set for a 2021 release.

Meanwhile, The King of Staten Island will be available on-demand for digital streaming starting from June 12. Aside from Apatow and Davidson, the movie also features Marisa Tomei as Scott's mom and Bill Burr as her new firefighter boyfriend. ET Online was the first to share this news.