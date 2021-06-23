Pete Davidson remains unsure if he is going to return for Saturday Night Live season 47. Right now, it's all up in the air. Davidson recently wrapped up his seventh season on the show in the emotional season 46 finale. Whether or not that was his final goodbye to the show remains to be seen, but it may well have been.

The actor and comedian recently addressed his SNL status during an interview. Pete Davidson didn't give a definitive answer about it one way or the other. As Pete Davidson explains, cast members typically sign a seven-year contract, which would mean his original contract is up.

"Speaking for myself, I don't know what the plan is. Everything is kind of up in the air right now just depending on scheduling. It is my seventh year, and that's what the contract is usually for."

When Pete Davidson joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2014, he became one of the youngest cast members in the show's long history. He has since become one of the most popular members of the cast. Speaking later in the interview, he circled back to the topic, saying that he needs to speak with the show's leader Lorne Michaels about his status.

"Right now it's still, it's all up in the air. I gotta talk to Lorne [Michaels]. It's a big cast; there's a lot of new guys in there, and there's a lot of great new talent that it's their time to shine. I have no idea what's going on right now."

One major thing that has changed is that Pete Davidson has become a much larger star in Hollywood. Last year he headlined The King of Staten Island and he's also set to appear in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad this summer. He's got several other movies in the works as well, including the Ramones biopic, where he'll play Joey Ramone. And one can only do so much while working on a demanding show like Saturday Night Live. Davidson, speaking further, addressed the emotional season 46 finale.

"It was really emotional. I've worked with these guys for a quarter of my life. I started there with acne and left with tattoos. It was a very crazy, long period of time and I wasn't ready for the season to end yet because I was really having so much fun...The last show was a full audience for the first time and just hearing that full laugh was so emotional. It made me very emotional to be able to perform in front of a full crowd again."

The finale seemingly set up goodbyes for several other cast members as well. As of this writing, no decisions have been made, but it is believed that Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant and even Kenan Thompson may be leaving as well. As such, the show could be in for its biggest shake-up in a long time. You can check out the full interview with Pete Davidson over on the Gold Derby YouTube channel.