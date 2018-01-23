Could we see Peter Dinklage show up in a future Star Wars movie? If Disney and Lucasfilm can find a place for him, he wants in. The actor is currently at Sundance promoting his new movie I Think We're Alone Now. During an interview, the beloved Game of Thrones star revealed that he wants a part in a Star Wars movie. Any Star Wars movie. He even decided to make some droid sound, which he joked was his way of "auditioning."

Peter Dinklage and Elle Fanning, who star in I Think We're Alone Now, along with director Reed Morano, were being interviewed for IMDB at Sundance by Kevin Smith. Because Morano was recently brought up as a possible female director of a future Star Wars movie, the subject of a galaxy far, far away came up. While Morano has had a meeting with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, which prompted the discussion, Dinklage chimed in and revealed he'd be happy to just to have a part in one of the upcoming movies.

"I just want a part!"

Game of Thrones season 8 is currently filming and, since it's the final season, Peter Dinklage will have some more free time in the near future. That would allow him the time to be in a Star Wars movie. But will it happen? The popular actor is in Avengers: Infinity War, which means he'll have an established relationship with Disney. And he's a loveable actor who could fit in very well in that universe.

As for Reed Morano, it was recently revealed that she had a meeting with Lucasfilm. In this new interview, she clarifies that it was "just a meeting," despite the fact that many took it as a sign that The Handmaid's Tale director would be the first female to helm a Star Wars movie. When the subject first came up in a recent interview, here's what she had to say about her meeting.

"I guess she (Kennedy) was watching with her daughter and then called people and was like, 'Who's this Reed person?' She probably thought I was a guy because of my name. She's amazing. We're talking about adventure movies, and I'm not even remembering that she produced Goonies. Any movie that I put my finger on that I loved when I was growing up was a movie that she produced. Anyway, it was a great meeting. Obviously, I can't say anything about what else we were talking about."

Who knows? These meetings don't happen for no reason. If Reed Morano does wind up directing a future Star Wars movie, maybe she could re-team with Peter Dinklage? As for what that movie would ultimately be? We'll have to wait and see what the future holds. But it would be fun seeing Dinklage making his way across the galaxy as a bounty hunter or something along those lines. You can check out the full interview clip, courtesy of the IMDB YouTube channel, for yourself below.