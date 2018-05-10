Is Peter Jackson considering taking on a DC movie for Warner Bros.? A new rumor certainly suggests that to be the case. If this rumor has any truth to it, it appears as though Jackson is currently weighing whether or not to join Amazon's upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series, or if he's going to step into the world of DC. In either case, there are a lot of things to consider.

We must caution that this information is coming from a fan site, so it should be regarded as rumor for the time being. That said, TheOneRing.net claims that Peter Jackson and his crew are weighing two options; a return to Middle Earth in the recently announced Lord of the Rings TV show or a trip to the DCEU. Beyond that, there are precious few details, but either option would represent a major project for Jackson. Here's what the site had to say about the situation in a post to Twitter recently.

"Decisions are being made by Peter Jackson and his NZ crew: Return to Middle-earth with Amazon, or play in the DC Universe?"

Peter Jackson directed the first Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit trilogy. He has spent years and years of his life in the world of J.R.R. Tolkien's work. Amazon is putting up potentially as much as $1 billion for this Lord of the Rings TV series and they have extended the offer for Jackson to be involved. On the one hand, Middle Earth is his baby and it would surely be tough for him to watch someone else take it on. Conversely, he's already spent so much of his career in that world that it might be creatively more satisfying for him to explore something new. A DC movie would certainly be new.

Warner Bros. is restructuring their DC on-screen universe in the wake of Justice League's disappointment. That has included locking down Steven Spielberg for a Blackhawk movie and, so it would seem, getting Peter Jackson to possibly direct his first movie since 2014's The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies. Unfortunately, there is no word on what DC character or title he may be taking on. Blackhawk came out of nowhere for Spielberg, so it could very well be a project we've heard nothing about. Or there are titles like Justice League Dark that have been in development for a long time. It's nearly impossible to say at this stage, but a guy like Jackson would likely be given a lot of freedom to do as he sees fit, given his track record.

For Amazon and for Warner Bros., getting Peter Jackson would be huge. It's just a question of what he wants to do more and who has the more appealing offer. In both cases, money doesn't seem to be an issue. This will come down to what feels like the more creatively fulfilling choice for Jackson. It's going to be very interesting to see if this rumor turns into something more. This news comes to us courtesy of TheOneRing.net.