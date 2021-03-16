Announced earlier today, Peter Pan and Wendy, Disney's live-action remake of their animated Peter Pan movie from 1953, has officially started production. While a premiere date still on Disney+ still has yet to be revealed, the House of Mouse confirmed in a press release on Tuesday that principal photography on the remake has started in Vancouver. The project is the latest of many animated classics to be reimagined in recent years by Disney.

"Peter Pan has long been one of my favorite stories, partially because I've always resisted growing up, but also because of the heart, adventure and imagination that makes J.M. Barrie's original tale so evergreen," Lowery said in a statement. "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to redefine his iconic characters for a new generation - and even more excited that I get to do so with such an exceptional cast and crew."

David Lowery, who previously helmed Disney's Pete's Dragon live-action remake in 2016, is directing Peter Pan & Wendy. Lowery also co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks. Jim Whitaker and Joe Roth are producing. While the original Disney movie is inspired by J.M. Barrie's 1911 novel, Peter and Wendy, the new movie from Lowery is directly based on the animated adaptation. The story tells the tale of a magical boy named Peter Pan who brings Wendy and her siblings along on an adventure in the magical world of Neverland.

The cast of Peter Pan & Wendy includes Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord) as Peter Pan with Ever Anderson, the daughter of Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S. Anderson, co-starring as Wendy. After the news of Ever's casting was made public, Milla celebrated her daughter's casting with a post on Instagram last year.

"After a worldwide search, she's been cast as Wendy in @disney's new live action Peter and Wendy movie!!" writes Milla. "We're so proud of our baby! Ever has been wanting to act since she was 5 and she's put the time, focus and energy into making her dream come true! Congratulations Ever!!"

Also starring are Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) as Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish) as Tinker Bell, and comedian Jim Gaffigan as Mr. Smee. Meanwhile, Disney has also announced several new additions to the cast along with the news of principal photography beginning. The live-action remake will also feature Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Mr. Darling, Molly Parker (House of Cards) as Mrs. Darling, Joshua Pickering as john, Jacobi Jupe as Michael, and Alyssa Wapanatâhk as Tiger Lily.

This adaptation follows several other remakes of animated Disney movies. Other big name Disney movies like Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book have already been given the treatment. Currently, there are many others in development as well, such as remakes of The Little Mermaid and Pinocchio. In May, the new live-action movie Cruella will be released, starring Emma Stone as the iconic villain from the 101 Dalmations franchise.

Peter Pan & Wendy will premiere in 2022 on Disney+.