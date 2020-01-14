Disney's upcoming live-action Peter Pan remake has been given a new title, and some casting breakdowns reveal some new details about the characters. Now set to be exclusive to the House of Mouse's Disney+ streaming service, the upcoming movie will reportedly be titled Peter Pan and Wendy.

Slated to soon begin filming in Canada, casting for the project is now underway, and some information about the characters from their breakdowns for the actors have also been revealed. You can take a look at them below.

"Peter Pan - 10 to 14 years - The boy who will never grow up. An enchanted child that's a confident and courageous warrior, with and without a sword. Lead Role. Wendy - 12 to 14 years - A sly girl, full of good-natured energy, who is conflicted by her pending departure to boarding school. She is not quite ready to step into the adult world. Lead Role. John Darling - 9 to 11 years - A budding child with an old soul. However, the mature youth is not above playfully fencing and rough-housing with his brother and sister. Lead Role. Michael Darling - 6 to 9 years - A delightful child rarely seen without his closest friend, his teddy bear. Lead Role."

Of course, seeing these names on the casting sheet for Peter Pan and Wendy is not very surprising. Though popularized by the animated Disney movie, the Peter Pan character dates back to the 1904 play Peter Pan; or, the Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up by J. M. Barrie, which was later adapted as a novel. This would also serve as the source of inspiration for many adaptations to be made about the Peter Pan story, as Wendy and her brothers John and Michael were present in the original play and novel as well. These characters have since frequently appeared in several other written, animated, and live-action versions of the story.

Undoubtedly, Disney's animated Peter Pan movie remains the most well-known of all versions of the story. Released in 1953, the movie featured the voices of Bobby Driscoll as Peter Pan, Kathryn Beaumont as Wendy, Paul Collins as John, and Tommy Luske as Michael. As other characters from the play like Captain Hook and Tinker Bell are also included, the movie is very faithful to its source material, though it did contain some key differences. One example of this would be showing Hook swimming away from the Crocodile in the movie, while in the original story, he is actually eaten by the animal.

It's nothing new for Disney to reach into their vault to develop live-action remakes of some of their most classic movies. We've seen many make their way into theaters over the past several years, which includes new takes on Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and The Jungle Book. When Disney+ launched in November, it also came with an exclusive live-action movie remake of the animated classic Lady and the Tramp. With plenty of titles to draw from, it's clear that the House of Mouse is looking to pad up their streaming service with several live-action remakes just as they've been doing on the big screen for years.

David Lowery (Pete's Dragon) directs Peter Pan and Wendy, and production is expected to last from April through August of this year. There's still no word on when the movie will premiere on Disney+, though considering its production schedule, it will likely arrive in late 2020 or early 2021. This news comes to us from The Illuminderdi.