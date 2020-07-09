Following the news that Jude Law will play Captain Hook in Disney's upcoming Peter Pan live action remake, Peter Pan & Wendy, it is now being reported that none other than Aladdin star Will Smith was approached to play the part, ultimately turning it down.

This interesting Peter Pan and Wendy titbit was revealed via social media, with the post reading, "Since there is talk of the people that passed on this role before Law took it, the first person who Disney considered for the role of Hook coincidentally also had another live-action Disney franchise under his belt before ultimately passing." The post included a gif of Will Smith in the 2006 movie The Pursuit of Happyness, confirming the original choice referenced was indeed Smith.

The ever-popular Will Smith has been in high demand when it comes to the Disney live action remakes, with the Bad Boys star having taken on the role of the Genie in the hugely successful Aladdin last year. Smith was also approached to play the role of Holt Farrier in last year's remake of the Disney classic Dumbo, with the role eventually going to Colin Farrell. With an Aladdin sequel on the way, perhaps Smith is happy being associated with just the one role in the House of Mouse's repertoire.

Sources have also claimed that Academy Award winner and Joker star Joaquin Phenix was also approached for the role of Captain Hook but declined.

Peter Pan & Wendy is set to be directed by David Lowery, whose previous credits include other Disney remake Pete's Dragon, along with A Ghost Story, and The Old Man & The Gun starring Robert Redford. Lowery has co-written the script alongside Toby Halbrooks, and Jim Whitaker will be taking on producing duty. It stars Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson as Peter Pan and Wendy, respectively, with Jude Law being lined up to play the role of the villainous Caption Hook, though Disney has not officially confirmed that he has signed just yet.

This will be far from the first time that Peter Pan's arch enemy Captain Hook has been portrayed in live-action, and should the deal close with Law, he will join the hooked-handed ranks of Dustin Hoffman, Jason Isaacs, and, most recently, Garret Hedlund, who played a young version of the villainous pirate in 2015's Pan.

Law, a two-time Oscar nominee for his performances in Cold Mountain and The Talented Mr. Ripley, recently starred in the Sundance flick The Nest, in which he stars opposite The Leftovers star Carrie Coon, and the Blake Lively-led thriller The Rhythm Section. Law has been praised for his performance in HBO's The New Pope, in which he stars opposite John Malkovich, and will be reprising his role of Albus Dumbledore in the next Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them installment. As well as Jude Law's casting, sources have also said that the release is expected to be theatrical and will not go straight to the Disney+ streaming route, unlike some of the recent live-action remakes. This comes to us courtesy of Variety's Justin Kroll.

