Alongside remakes of The Little Mermaid, Robin Hood, and Hercules, Disney is also planning to bring Neverland into the world of live-action with Peter Pan and Wendy. Now sources claim that the studio is locking down Jude Law as Captain Hook, originally voiced by the iconic Hans Conried in the 1953 animated classic.

The Peter Pan remake is set to be directed by David Lowery, whose previous credits include Pete's Dragon, A Ghost Story, and The Old Man & The Gun starring Robert Redford. Lowery co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks, and Jim Whitaker will be producing. Jude Law as Captain Hook is the first casting that has been announced, though Disney hasn't officially confirmed he's signed just yet.

Sources have also said that the release is expected to be theatrical and will not go straight to the Disney+ streaming route, unlike some of the recent live-action remakes.

This will of course be far from the first time that Peter Pan's arch enemy Captain Hook has been portrayed in live-action, and should the deal close with Law, he will be stepping into the pirate boots and hooked-hands of Dustin Hoffman, Jason Isaacs, and, most recently, Garret Hedlund, who played a young version of the villainous pirate in 2015's Pan, which was, well, panned by critics.

The Disney classic, Peter Pan, was released way back in 1953, and remains the most successful adaptation of J.M. Barrie's novel. The story of Peter Pan follows Peter and his friend Tinker Bell, a fairy, who whisk away siblings Wendy, John and Michael to the island of Never Land, where Captain Hook seeks vengeance against Peter for cutting off his hand. While details regarding the live-action remake are scarce at present, the title, Peter Pan & Wendy seems to suggest that Wendy's role will be expanded.

There have been several attempts at bringing the classic tale into live-action, with the story of Peter Pan having been told multiple times over the years. Many other studios have made their own versions for both the big and small screens, with a lot of them trying to approach the material from a different perspective. Steven Spielberg's Hook, which starred the late, great Robin Williams as Peter Pan, imagined a world where the boy who never grew up did exactly that. Meanwhile, Joe Wright's Pan attempted an origin story for the character. Sadly, both efforts disappointed both critically and financially.

Law, a two-time Oscar nominee for his performances in Cold Mountain and The Talented Mr. Ripley, recently starred in the Sundance flick The Nest, in which he stars opposite Carrie Coon, and the Blake Lively-led thriller The Rhythm Section. Law has been praised for his performance in HBO's The New Pope, in which he stars opposite John Malkovich, and will be reprising his role of Albus Dumbledore in the next Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them installment.

Disney have so far found huge success with their live-action remakes, with the likes of The Lion King and Aladdin bringing in billions for the studio, with a sequel and spin-off for the latter already on the cards. This news comes to us courtesy of Variety.