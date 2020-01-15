Sony has released a new trailer for Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. This serves as a follow-up to the surprise 2018 hit, with James Corden returning as the voice of Peter Rabbit and Domhnall Gleeson back as Mr. McGregor. This new trailer gives us a good look at what to expect from the sequel. In broad terms, it appears they've decided to go the Babe: Pig in the City route by taking a farm animal away from the comfort of his home and thrusting him into the big city with a bunch of new animal friends.

The latest Peter Rabbit 2 trailer opens up with an extended sequence that sees Peter and his rabbit pals feeling a bit hungry on the road, which leads to our main character taking a bite out of a less-than-fresh apple. If you'll excuse the pun, it's low hanging fruit as far as humor goes, but is to be expected when looking at a kid's movie about a talking rabbit. Before long, we get to the heart of the matter which sees the fuzzy little creatures heading out on their own to town in search of greener pastures. In this case, a farmer's market, where they intend to steal all they can possibly eat.

Peter Rabbit proved to be a bigger-than-expected hit. Made for a budget of $50 million, it grossed $351 million at the global box office. The family-friendly movie did well enough with critics as well, as these things go, currently sitting at a 64 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. As such, a sequel became a priority for the studio. Will Gluck returns to the director's chair for the sequel. Gluck co-wrote the screenplay alongside Patrick Burleigh (It Was a Pug Day). Rose Byrne (Instant Family, Bridesmaids), David Oyelowo (Selma, Don't Let Go), Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Widows) and Margot Robbie (Bombshell, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) also star.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway centers on Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits, who have managed to create a makeshift family. However, despite his best efforts, Peter can't seem to do away with his mischievous reputation. Peter decides to take an adventure outside of the garden and soon finds himself in a world where his mischief is welcomed. But when his family risks it all to go and look for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.

The movies are based on the characters and stories by Beatrix Potter. Doug Belgrad, Jodi Hildebrand, Catherine Bishop, Emma Topping, Thomas Merrington and Jonathan Hludzinski serve as executive producers on the sequel. Also opening up that same weekend will be the long-gestating The New Mutants, as well as The Lovebirds, which stars Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae. Peter Rabbit 2 hits theaters on April 3 from Sony Pictures. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.