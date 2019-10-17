The trailer for Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway has been released. The first installment hit theaters last year and was a box office success. James Corden is back to provide the voice of the mischievous rabbit who, as the title implies, runs away from home after finding that he can't escape his reputation around town, only to find that his reputation seems to follow him everywhere. The sequel, which is based on the characters and stories created by Beatrix Potter, is scheduled to hit theaters on April 3rd, 2020 in North America and March 27th, 2020 in the U.K.

In Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can't seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be. Peter is more than likely going to go back to his family and be the loveable troublemaking rabbit that everybody loves.

In addition to the return of James Corden as the voice of the titular character, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway also features Margot Robbie and Elizabeth Debicki returning as the voices of Flopsy Rabbit and Mopsy Rabbit. Domnhnall Gleeson and Rose Byrne are also reprising their roles as Thomas and Bea. David Oyelowo is a newcomer to the cast. As for the trailer, it looks exactly how you would expect it to with Peter finding that his reputation follows him around town and it's not exactly welcoming. Things change when he hits the streets and finds out that his reputation might not be so accurate after all.

Peter Rabbit hit theaters in early 2018 to mixed reviews from critics. However, that didn't stop it from going on to earn $320 million globally, passing the recently released, and better received, Paddington 2, which still has a Certified Fresh Rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. An animated bear taking on prison reform seemed to touch the hearts of the critics more so than a mischievous rabbit and his friends getting into humorous trouble. Regardless, the sequel was quickly green lit and is going to hit theaters early next year and the people who adored the first one are surely going to enjoy the sequel.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway was written and directed by Will Gluck, who co-wrote the screenplay with Patrick Burleigh. Gluck co-wrote and directed the first installment. The sequel produced by Gluck and Zareh Nalbandian with Doug Belgrad, Jodi Hildebrand, Catherine Bishop, Emma Topping, Thomas Merrington, and Jonathan Hludzinski serving as executive producers. The trailer for Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway was provided to us from the Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube channel.