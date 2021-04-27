Everyone's favorite little bunny is back in the new trailer for upcoming family-adventure sequel, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.Once again, Peter and his pals are getting into all sorts of mischief that will leave the titular rabbit pondering his life choices and trying to figure out what's really important to you when you're a CGI creature with a penchant for shenanigans.

In Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can't seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated. The trailer sees Peter Rabbit head away from the quiet life of the garden and into the big city, and all the skiing and sky diving that that apparently entails (or, if you prefer, en-tales, get it?), but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.

Directed and co-produced by Will Gluck and written by Patrick Burleigh and Gluck, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is a sequel to the 2018 3D live-action/computer-animated comedy film, Peter Rabbit, based upon the character of the same name created by Beatrix Potter. The movie introduced audiences to James Corden as Peter Rabbit and focussed on the famous bunny as he deals with new problems, particularly when the death of Mr. McGregor brings his great-nephew to the area who quickly discovers the trouble Peter's family can cause.

Despite receiving major critical backlash for its modern sensibilities, which some described as an insult to Beatrix Potter's works, the first Peter Rabbitwent on to receive a fairly decent reception upon release and has an approval rating of 63% on Rotten Tomatoes. Financially the movie excelled, earning a worldwide total of $351.2 million against a production budget of $50 million, making the upcoming sequel a cinematic inevitability whether you wanted it or not.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway sees the return of several principal cast members from the first movie, including the likes of James Corden as Peter Rabbit, Margot Robbie as Flopsy Rabbit, Elizabeth Debicki as Mopsy Rabbit, Sia as Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle, and Rose Byrne as Jemima Puddle-Duck. Aimee Horne will replace Daisy Ridley as Cottontail Rabbit. As for the human characters of this ensemble, Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson return as Bea McGregor and Thomas McGregor respectively, with David Oyelowo joining the fray as Nigel Basil-Jones.

Like so many others, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway has faced numerous delays from its original February 2020 release date due to the ongoing global situation. The movie has already hit theaters in some parts of the world and was released theatrically by Sony Pictures Releasing under its Columbia Pictures label, in Australia on March 25, 2021.

The early reviews put the movie on par with its predecessor, and it sits at a 61% on Rotten Tomatoes. So, if you were charmed by the original, then Peter Rabbit 2: The Runawayshould provide you with the big screen escapism and animal antics that you crave. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runawayis due to be released in the United Kingdom on May 17, 2021, and in the United States on June 18, 2021.