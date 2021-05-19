Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, announced that PG: Psycho Goreman will be available exclusively to stream on the platform starting on May 20, 2021. As a Shudder exclusive, the platform will be the only subscription service that will carry the film in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. To celebrate, we have a juicy exclusive clip to show you.

Written and directed by Steven Kostanski (The Void, The Divide, Father's Day), PG: Psycho Goreman stars Nita-Josee Hanna (Books of Blood, 4teen), Owen Myre (NOS4A2, Alternate Ground), Adam Brooks (The Return, Father's Day), Alexis Hancey (Silver Tongue), and Matthew Ninaber (Transference).

In PG: Psycho Goreman, siblings Mimi and Luke unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord who was entombed on Earth millions of years ago after a failed attempt to destroy the universe. They nickname the evil creature Psycho Goreman (or PG for short) and use the magical amulet they discovered to force him to obey their childish whims. It isn't long before PG's reappearance draws the attention of intergalactic friends and foes from across the cosmos and a rogues' gallery of alien combatants converges in small-town suburbia to battle for the fate of the galaxy.

Popular with genre film enthusiasts, Indiewire recently reported that PG: Psycho Goreman is one of the highest grossing independent films of the year to date and Clark Collis from Entertainment Weekly rated the film as one of the best horror films of 2021 thus far.

