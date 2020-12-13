RLJE Films and Shudder have released a new intense trailer for PG: Psycho Goreman. The footage teases a cross between Monster Squad and the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which could be a recipe for great success. The horror comedy stars Matthew Ninaber as Psycho Goreman, aka PG, Nita-Josee Hanna, Owen Myre, and Adam Brooks. It was directed and written by Steven Kostanski. RJLE is preparing to release the movie on January 22nd, 2021 in select theaters, along with VOD and Digital.

In PG: Psycho Goreman, siblings Mimi and Luke unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord who was entombed on Earth millions of years ago after a failed attempt to destroy the universe. They nickname the evil creature Psycho Goreman (or PG for short) and use the magical amulet they discovered to force him to obey their childish whims. It isn't long before PG's reappearance draws the attention of intergalactic friends and foes from across the cosmos and a rogues' gallery of alien combatants converges in small-town suburbia to battle for the fate of the galaxy.

Psycho Goreman is a former slave of the Mines of Gigax, and an ill-tempered alien who once reigned over the known galaxy as the Archduke of Nightmares thanks to his possession of the Gem of Praxidike. Eventually defeated by the Templar Crusaders, he was entombed and buried on Earth for thousands of years. Suddenly, freed by a little human girl - who wields his magical amulet - he is determined to recapture the gem and proceed with his destruction and dominion of the universe.

Steven Kostanski's childhood influenced the making of PG: Psycho Goreman. He's taking things back to the late 1980s and early 1990s to deliver a new kind of story, which looks like it will appeal to horror comedy fans from all over the world. You can read what the director had to say about developing the upcoming movie below.

"The core concept of 'PG' is something I've carried with me for as long as I can remember - what would it be like to have your own monster? As a kid, I was mesmerized by the relationship between John Connor and the T-800 in Terminator 2 and the way this relatable kid could suddenly have a badass villain as his pal. I would fantasize about hanging out with the likes of Skeletor, Megatron, Cobra Commander, and every other Saturday morning cartoon villain. These characters always interested me more than the traditional heroes."

Steven Kostanski went on to add, "I was also fascinated by the dynamic that could be generated between two seemingly opposing characters." PG: Psycho Goreman focuses on two main characters, "one a cosmic creature of immense power and evil, the other a child whose delusional innocence gives her the confidence to go toe-to-toe with such a terrifying fiend. This relationship describes that of PG and Mimi and it really is the heart of the movie." While there is a lot of humor in the latest trailer, the heart is also clearly evident.

PG: Psycho Goreman mixes operatic space fantasy with suburban banality, which comes from Steven Kostanski's love for low budget genre films from the 80s and 90s. He specifically cites Masters of the Universe and Beastmaster 2 as his main influences, "where budget constraints forced the filmmakers to set their epic stories in accessible real-world locations. Finding comedy in such contrasts can be further observed in my efforts to subvert the safe space of the 'kids movie' genre with shocking violence and real-world consequences." You can check out the trailer for PG: Psycho Goreman above, thanks to the RLJE YouTube channel. Additionally, a new poster was also released, which you can check out below.