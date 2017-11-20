Focus Features has released a new trailer for Phantom Thread, which reveals that there will be sneak peek screenings in New York and Los Angeles between November 24 and November 30. The preview, released earlier today, has already proven to be quite popular, since all of the screenings in both cities are sold out. Given the immense demand for what will be iconic actor Daniel Day-Lewis' final film, it wouldn't be surprising if even more sneak peeks are added between now and the December 25 release date.

Set in the glamour of 1950's post-war London, renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) and his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville) are at the center of British fashion, dressing royalty, movie stars, heiresses, socialites, debutants and dames with the distinct style of The House of Woodcock. Women come and go through Woodcock's life, providing the confirmed bachelor with inspiration and companionship, until he comes across a young, strong-willed woman, Alma (Vicky Krieps), who soon becomes a fixture in his life as his muse and lover. Once controlled and planned, he finds his carefully tailored life disrupted by love. With his latest film, Paul Thomas Anderson paints an illuminating portrait both of an artist on a creative journey, and the women who keep his world running. Phantom Thread is Paul Thomas Anderson's eighth movie, and his second collaboration with Daniel Day-Lewis.

We first reported on this project back in September 2016, when Focus Features acquired the distribution rights to the then-untitled project, with Focus Features distributing in the U.S., and Universal Pictures distributing the movie internationally. Megan Ellison's Annapurna Pictures is producing the movie, with Mr. Anderson and JoAnne Sellar producing through his Ghoulardi Film Company. Director Paul Thomas Anderson started filming in early February, and now, with a Christmas Day limited release date in place, it's possible that this could be one of this year's Oscar contenders, especially considering that this is Daniel Day-Lewis' final movie.

The official Phantom Thread title was revealed last month, along with the full synopsis, while the first trailer was released just a few days later. Since the Christmas Day holiday falls on a Monday this year, this is a rare year where there are no movies opening in wide release on December 25, with just Phantom Thread and STX Entertainment's Molly's Game hitting theaters in limited release. The last movies of 2017 to arrive in wide release debut on December 22, with Paramount's Downsizing, Sony's All the Money in the World, Warner Bros.' Father Figures and Universal's Pitch Perfect 3 hitting theaters, and 20th Century Fox's The Greatest Showman on Earth and Sony's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle arriving on December 20.

While Phantom Thread will likely not make a huge splash at the box office, it could very well have a big impact on the Oscar race, giving the actor a chance to make Oscar history. If he does end up taking the Best Actor Oscar, he would be the first male actor to do so, surpassing Jack Nicholson's three wins and tying Katharine Hepburn's all-time mark of four Oscar wins. Daniel Day Lewis was also nominated for Best Actor for his roles in Gangs of New York and In the Name of the Father, to go along with his three wins for Best Actor for his roles in My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood and Lincoln, which was his last film. Take a look at the new preview for Phantom Thread, and visit the website PhantomThreadScreenings.com for more on the advance screenings.