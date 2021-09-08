The world needs its comedians, and it is always a little diminished when one leaves us. And so it was that the world is a little diminished with the loss of Phil Jerrod, comedian and TV writer, who passed away on Saturday after battling with cancer. The news of his passing was announced by his agents, Off the Kerb. He passed away with his beloved wife Beck by his side.

Jerrod began his career as a stand-up comedian in Brighton, England. He used his stand-up shows to help support other up and coming comedians, such as Romesh Ranganathan, who described Jerrod as one of his best friends. In an Instagram tribute to his fallen friend, Ranganathan wrote, "I loved him dearly. He was a brilliant comic, but more importantly one of the kindest and loveliest men you could ever meet. You would always feel better for having spent time with him. I will miss him so much."

Fellow comedians Nish Kumar and Angela Barnes also paid tribute. Kumar described Jerrod as, "A great comic and lovely man." While Barnes said she was, "utterly heartbroken" by his death. "One of the most loving, funniest and most creative people I've known. All my thoughts are with Beck, your beloved wife. I love you Phil, life won't be the same again," Barnes wrote.

In their Twitter announcement about his passing, his agents Off the Kerb wrote: "It is with deep sadness that we have to announce the death of Phil Jerrod. Phil passed away peacefully at home after a battle with cancer, with his devoted wife Beck by his side. Phil's critically acclaimed stand up and comedy writing meant he was incredibly respected by his peers, supporting and writing with many of his comedy heroes. Phil was a dear friend to us, an incredibly kind and talented man, who was taken far too soon. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him."

Jerrod's most recent work was as the writer for the BBC show Mock the Week, a British topical satirical celebrity panel show, created by Dan Patterson and Mark Leveson - the co-producers of Whose Line Is It Anyway? The format of the program sees six comedians divided into two teams and performing on a faux game show, in which the quiz aspect of answering questions relating to major and regional news items, all taken from the week prior to each episode's filming, is sidelined to focus on satirical, topical discussions on news items, stand-up routines, and the use of improvisational comedy.

The panelists of ﻿Mock the Week﻿ will undoubtedly find a way to pay tribute to Jerrod in upcoming episodes of the comedy show. No details about funeral services have been released. We wish to extend our condolences to Jerrod's family and coworkers as they deal with the loss of their loved one.