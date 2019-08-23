It's official: Phineas and Ferb are coming back. It's been revealed at Disney's D23 Expo that the dynamic duo will be back in a brand new movie for the Disney+ streaming service. The reveal came as part of the Disney+ panel, where a slew of projects were announced and detailed by the company. The movie, titled Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, is already in production and will arrive sometime in 2020.

Original creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh are set to return as executive producers on the movie. This will be the second time Phineas and Ferb were given a feature-length adventure, following in the footsteps of Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension, which was released in 2011. The new movie will see the duo taking a trip across the galaxy to rescue their sister Candace. She has been abducted by aliens and has located a utopia on a distant planet, which is notably devoid of her pesky brothers.

The core voice cast from the original Disney series is set to return. This includes Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn, Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn, Caroline Rhea as Linda, Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus, Alyson Stoner as Isabella, Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet, Bobby Gaylor as Buford, Olivia Olson as Vanessa and Tyler Mann as Carl. Dan Povenmire will also return as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Jeff Marsh will be back as Major Monogram, respectively. David Errigo Jr. has been added to the cast as Ferb Fletcher.

This was just one of many projects announced and detailed during the D23 Expo panel. Other projects include a Lizzie McGuire sequel series, as well as Pixar's Forky Asks a Question, which serves as a spin-off of Toy Story 4. We also got details regarding the upcoming Marvel and Star Wars shows being produced for the service. Disney intends to become a competitor to Netflix, who is currently king of the hill in the streaming game, with 150 million subscribers worldwide. Disney+, when it launches on November 12, will cost $69 per month, or $69.99 annually, making it cheaper than Netflix. It was also previously revealed that Disney will offer a bundler for $12.99 per month that will include Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.

Phineas and Ferb ran from 2007 to 2015 on Disney Channel and Disney XD. The series was met with a great deal of praise, which helped carry it to an impressive 222 episodes. At launch, every episode of the series will be available on Disney+, so fans will have the chance to catch up before the movie arrives next year. We've also included a first look at the movie's logo, which you can check out below. We'll be sure to keep you posted with all of the other updates coming out of D23 throughout the weekend, so keep an eye out. This news was previously reported by Variety.

