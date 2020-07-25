Disney brought Phineas and Ferb to this year's [email protected] festivities. The usual, annual gathering for all things pop culture, San Diego Comic-Con, could not proceed as planned this year. Like many other major events, it simply wasn't feasible, given the current situation. But fear not, as a digital version of SDCC filled with panels is happening for all to enjoy. In this case, the cast and creators behind Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe have united to reveal the upcoming feature, which will be debuting on Disney+ next month.

During the panel, a clip of the opening of the movie was revealed. It sees Candace riding her bike down the street while singing a song. It evolves into a full-blown musical number that sees Candance embracing the ways of optimism. There is a brief moment of anger thrown in, set to a more rock n' roll tune, with her rage directed at her brothers. But it is short-lived.

Creators and executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, director Bob Bowen afrrived for the digital panel. Stars Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, Maulik Pancholy and Dee Bradley Baker are on hand as well to share an exclusive sneak peek at the Disney+ original Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe. They also discuss the origins of the iconic animated series.

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe is an all-new animated adventure featuring beloved stepbrothers, Phineas and Ferb. The movie centers on the duo as they set out across the galaxy to rescue their older sister Candace. She has been abducted by aliens and has found utopia in a far-off planet, free of her pesky little brothers. It features Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn, Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn, David Errigo Jr. as Ferb Fletcher, Caroline Rhea as Linda Flynn-Fletcher and Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus and Agent P. Alyson Stoner as Isabella, Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet, Bobby Gaylor as Burford Van Stomm, Olivia Olson as Vanessa, Tyler Mann as Carl, Dan Povenmire as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh as Major Monogram round out the cast.

In any normal year, thousands would be gathering in downtown San Diego to take part in the massive spectacle that is SDCC. But 2020 isn't a normal year by any definition. Rather than scrap it altogether, the organizers opted to make the best of it and assemble dozens of virtual panels for upcoming movies, TV shows and more. While [email protected] won't be quite the same, it has the added benefit of being available to anyone with an internet connection. Typically, a lot of what happens at SDCC is exclusive for those who attend.

Phineas and Ferb debuted in 2007. The show was met with widespread acclaim, running for a truly impressive 222 episodes before going off the air in 2015. The show has remained popular in the years since. Be sure to check out the panel for Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe for yourself. [email protected] runs now through Sunday. We will be keeping up with the festivities throughout the weekend, so be sure to keep up with our coverage of [email protected].