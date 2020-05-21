For kids and adults alike, Phineas and Ferb was a classic Disney TV offering that remains one of the best shows the network ever produced. So popular was the series that even after it officially ended back in 2015, shorts, webisodes and spinoffs continued to be churned out. The Twitter handle for Disney+ recently announced that the much-awaited film Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, will be airing on the streaming platform this summer.

The original show followed the lives of inventor extraordinaire step brothers, Phineas and Ferb, across one unforgettable summer as they create a dazzling array of roller coasters, giant robots, fun houses, and all other manners of impossible things in their backyard. Along for the ride were their perennially suspicious big sister Candace, their secret-agent pet platypus Perry, his arch-enemy Doofenshmirtz and all manner of quirky friends and side characters.

Phineas and Ferb received great acclaim for its cheerfully subversive storytelling style, the jokes and themes that appealed to adults as well as children, and for creating one of the most memorable casts in any Disney show. With the new film, the focus will be on the brothers and their relationship with their sister Candace.

Sick of living a life where her constant attempts to bust her brothers and out their secret inventor lifestyle to their parents are baffled time and again, Candace thinks she has found paradise when she is abducted and taken to a planet where there are no pesky brothers. It soon, however, becomes apparent that there is something more sinister at work, and Phineas and Ferb must now travel across the galaxy to bring their sister back.

It is a smart move for Disney to entice subscribers with a new movie from one of the most popular shows the Mouse Empire has ever created. The company's streaming platform, despite its recent creation, is already giving tough competition to Netflix and Amazon Prime thanks to the decades of brand loyalty Disney has built up with their movies and shows.

Fans of classic Disney properties have long been clamoring to have their favorite shows and movies get a second life on Disney+. This includes reboots of Lizzie Maguire, Monsters Inc., Toy Story, and High School Musical. Other cult hits like Gravity Falls and Girl Meets World also have loyal contingents of fans demanding that the series be renewed for additional seasons on the streaming platform.

For now, fans have the new Phineas and Ferb movie to look forward to. With it audiences will hopefully get to reunite with the many memorable supporting characters that they have come to love, including Jeremy, Isabella, Buford, Baljeet, Major Monogram, Carl, and Vanessa. It is the second feature-length film that the franchise has produced, after Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension, but hopefully not the last.