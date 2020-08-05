Disney+ has finally released the trailer to the highly anticipated Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, featuring the fresh adventures of genius inventor duo Phineas and Ferb, their sister Candace, and the assorted supporting characters that made up the rest of the cast of the hit Disney show Phineas and Ferb. The official description for the movie follows.

"Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe is an all-new animated adventure featuring beloved stepbrothers, Phineas and Ferb, as they set out across the galaxy to rescue older sister Candace, who has been abducted by aliens and has found utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers."

The trailer for the film starts with Candace yet again being thwarted in her attempts to bust her brothers by showing her mother another one of Phineas and Ferb's outrageous inventions. Sick of the relentless cycle of foiled busting, Candace is closing to giving up trying to bust her brothers for good when she encounters a spaceship that transports her and Vanessa Doofenshmirtz to a distant planet.

Phineas and Ferb become aware of their sister's absence and set out on an inter-galactic trip to rescue her with the help of their friends, and hapless evil inventor Doctor Doofenshmirtz. The rest of the trailer features many of the staples of the show that spawned the movie, including improbable new inventions, bright, alien worlds, and the strong bonds of family and friendship that connect the characters across the endless expanse of space.

There are a lot of PG-rated wacky hijinks in this Disney+ original to keep young viewers entertained, from Candace wielding a t-shirt-cannon like a machine gun to cutesy alien monsters designed to inspire delight rather than fear.

Secret agent/household pet Perry the Platypus makes a brief appearance in a spacesuit, confirming that he will once again be in the thick of it trying to keep his owners safe. The inclusion of fan-favorite bad dude Doctor Doofenshmirtz as one of the good guys this time around is another welcome addition to the plot.

The film appears to be one of the rare times that the plot of a story from the franchise will center around Candace instead of Phineas and Ferb. The plot is also reminiscent of an episode of the Phinear and Ferb show where Candace gets transported to Mars and becomes queen of the Martians until they turn on her, necessitating Phineas and Ferb once again coming to her rescue.

Directed by Bob Bowen, Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe has most of the main actors returning to their voice roles from the show with some new additions to the cast, including Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, Caroline Rhea, Dee Bradley Baker, Alyson Stoner, Maulik Pancholy, Bobby Gaylor, Olivia Olson, Tyler Mann, David Errigo Jr., Ali Wong, Wayne Brady, Diedrich Bader, and Thomas Middleditch as Garnoz. The film will be released on Disney+ on Aug. 28.