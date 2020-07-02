The out-of-this-world animated movie Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe will premiere exclusively on Disney+ Friday, August 28th. The movie is based on the animated musical comedy television series produced by Disney Television Animation, which debuted in 2007. However, the series didn't officially start until 2008, where it immediately amassed a huge following. It ended its original run back in 2015, but fans will be able to see a new adventure at the end of the summer.

Executive-produced by the creators/executive producers of the Emmy Award-winning Phineas and Ferb series, Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe is an adventure story. This time, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb set out across the galaxy to rescue their older sister Candace, who after being abducted by aliens, finds utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers. She's actually being worshipped on said planet, so she might not really want to leave.

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, which will have a presence at [email protected], features a lot of the original voice cast. Ashley Tisdale is back as Candace Flynn; Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn; Caroline Rhea as their mom, Linda; Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus; Alyson Stoner as Isabella; Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet; Bobby Gaylor as Buford; Olivia Olson as Vanessa Doofenshmirtz; Tyler Mann as Carl; and Povenmire and Marsh as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Major Monogram, respectively. David Errigo Jr. joins the cast as Ferb Fletcher.

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe also stars Ali Wong (American Housewife) as Super Super Big Doctor; Wayne Brady (Whose Line Is It Anyway?) as Stapler Fist; Diedrich Bader (American Housewife) as Borthos; and Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) as Garnoz. This is a pretty impressive voice cast that Disney was able to pull together. Thankfully fans don't have to wait too much longer to see the movie. In addition to Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, the talented crew includes director Bob Bowen (Family Guy), composer Danny Jacob (Phineas and Ferb) and songwriters Karey Kirkpatrick, Emanuel Kiriakou, and Kate Micucci (Garfunkel and Oates).

All four seasons of the original animated series Phineas and Ferb, along with the Disney Channel Original Movie Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension, are also available to stream on Disney+. Beginning Tuesday, August 25th, all episodes will be presented on Disney XD leading up to the movie's premiere. If all of that wasn't enough, the soundtrack for Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe from Walt Disney Pictures will be released on the same day. Finally, brand extensions for the movie will include cross-category product available at Hot Topic, BoxLunch, and Amazon this August. You can head over to DisneyPlus.com right now to catch up on everything Phineas and Ferb before the movie hits the streaming service later next month.