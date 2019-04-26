Mill Creek Entertainment, the recognized leader in the independent home entertainment industry will release the next two films from the cult Bullets, Bombs and Babes film series, Picasso Trigger and Savage Beach on Blu-ray. These action-packed adventure flicks will finally be available in high definition widescreen for the first time ever as individual Blu-ray releases loaded with special features. Each will be available for $19.98 SRP on July 9, 2019.

"The response from fans regarding the Blu-ray releases of Malibu Express and Hard Ticket to Hawaii has just been tremendous," says Arlene Sidaris, producer of the Malibu Bay Films library. "The 4K transfers that the American Genre Film Archive have produced allow our movies to be preserved and enjoyed all over again."

Picasso Trigger follows spy Travis Abilene (Steve Bond, TV's General Hospital) and L.E.T.H.A.L. agents Donna and Taryn (Dona Speir and Hope Marie Carlton) from Paris to Texas to Hawaii to Las Vegas as they attempt to thwart the insidious Salazar, a master of deception who is about to unveil his masterpiece: a plot to blast his enemies to kingdom come. Co-starring Cynthia Brimhall, Patty Duffek, and a group of beautiful women who are armed with an arsenal of weapons, prepare for double-crosses, dive-bombing toy planes, exploding boomerangs, and rocket-launching leg crutches.

In Savage Beach Donna and Taryn return as federal agents whose latest undercover mission ends when their plane crashes on a deserted South Seas island. Their hope of a quick rescue is destroyed when they are captured by a group of U.S. Naval Commandoes who have come to the island seeking a fortune hidden there 50 years earlier. But a traitor has infiltrated their group. A band of terrorists storms the island, determined to grab the gold and leave no witnesses behind. Donna and Taryn are caught in the crossfire as the warring factions fight over the golden treasure. Their only hope of living is to join with their captors... and pray that the men's dedication to duty is stronger for their lust for gold.

Filmmaker Andy Sidaris was a pioneer in sports television production, directing hundreds of live events ranging from nationally televised games to Olympic programs which earned him seven Emmy awards. In the mid-1980s, Sidaris with his wife Arlene produced twelve films affectionately referred to as the "Bullets, Bombs and Babes" series. The trademark of these action and humor-packed movies was casting models as the gun-toting secret agents tracking down muscle-bound bad guys also armed with heavy artillery. This formula of beautiful people in exotic locations with big production values and even bigger explosions set these films apart from other after-hours fare and has secured a loyal and devout fanbase.