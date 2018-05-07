Over the weekend, Tenacious D, comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, played the Shaky Knees Festival. Black announced from the stage that they are working on Pick of Destiny 2. The news shocked the audience since the last movie came out more than 12 years ago. While it was a box office bomb, The Pick of Destiny has gone on to gain cult status over the years and has a massive following, along with the soundtrack to the movie.

During the middle of their set at the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, Jack Black addressed the audience to announce the good news. Black's announcement was brief and didn't shed much light on specifics, but that's not what's important here. Additionally, Jack Black also revealed that it's coming out this October. He had this to say about the sequel to Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny.

"I don't know where you'll be able to see it, but we have decided that it's happening and it's coming out."

Tenacious D are currently working on a new record entitled Post-Apocalypto and it is believed that this album will tie into the new movie, much like The Pick of Destiny soundtrack tied into that big screen comedy. However, that has yet to be confirmed at this time. In recent interviews, Jack Black described the album as a rock opera. So, the new movie could very well be an over-the-top rock opera, which would make perfect sense. Black explains.

"We're working on a rock opera. It's a post-apocalyptic musical comedy, and the idea is that you know, you've got Pink Floyd The Wall, and you've got Tommy (by) The Who, and those are the only true rock operas in existence."

Apparently, Tenacious D have been hard at work on Post Apocalypto for years. In another interview, Jack Black said that it was originally an animated series that nobody in Hollywood wanted to take on, so they decided to do it themselves. So, the movie could actually be animated, if it really is going to go the route of the rock opera. Black also jokingly declared that Tenacious D's rock opera will be the best because the Pink Floyd's The Wall and The Who's Tommy, "suck!"

Jack Black did not reveal any other information about the sequel to The Pick of Destiny from the stage. But, if his timeline is accurate, we're going to be hearing a lot more about the project ahead of its supposed October release date. Since Black did not specify where we'll be able to see the sequel, it's imagined that it will end up in the hands of Amazon or Netflix when it comes to releasing the project. Or, the D may decide to go another way entirely. Regardless, fans of Tenacious D should all be very happy right now. This report originated from My AJC.