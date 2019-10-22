Shia LaBeouf (The Peanut Butter Falcon, Transformers) and Vanessa Kirby (The Crown, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw) will star in the drama Pieces of a Woman, for Little Lamb Productions, a division of BRON Studios. Creative Wealth Media is co-financing.

Un Certain Regard winner for White God, Kornél Mundruczó (Jupiter's Moon, Delta, Johanna), will direct with his frequent collaborator Kata Wéber (White God, Jupiter's Moon) tapped to pen the script.

Kevin Turen (All Is Lost, Euphoria, Waves) and Ashley Levinson (EP Bombshell) will produce for Little Lamb, along with Aaron Ryder (Arrival, Donnie Darko, The Prestige). The film's executive producers are Viktória Petrányi, Sam Levinson, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth and Stuart Manashil.

Filming in Montreal, production will commence in December.

When a home birth goes tragically awry, a grieving woman is thrust into an emotional inner journey by trying to come to terms with her loss while also dealing with the ramifications in her interpersonal relationships with her husband and estranged mother.

Little Lamb Productions was founded by Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson, and Kevin Turen, to support emerging and established artists. Little Lamb's breakout television series Euphoria premiered on HBO in June and has been ordered for a second season. Backed by BRON Studios, Little Lamb is based in BRON's Beverly Hills headquarters.

After facing some personal problems, and frequently acting out in public, actor Shia LaBeouf has been working on his image with a series of well-received movies. He appeared in this year's The Peanut Butter Falcon to much acclaim. And he will next be seen in Honey Boy, which is a slightly fictionalized account of his childhood as a child actor and teen sensation. He will play a version of his own dad in the movie, with a performance that has been receiving quite a bit of hype. He most recently wrapped up a headlining role in director David Ayer's crime thriller The Tax Collector, with plot details currently being kept under wraps.

Vanessa Kirby most recently played Hattie Shaw in this summer's blockbuster action hit Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, where she co-starred alongside Jason Statham, playing his on-screen brother, and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, her possible future love interest. She also played The White Widow opposite Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt in the 2018 sequel Mission: Impossible - Fallout. She may perhaps best be known for her role as Princess Margaret in Netflix's smash hit series The Crown. She has an untitled Adam Leon project on the horizon. She will also star in The World to Come. Somewhere along the mid-19th century American East Coast frontier, two neighboring couples battle hardship and isolation, witnessed by a splendid yet testing landscape, challenging them both physically and psychologically.