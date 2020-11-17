Netflix has released a new trailer for Pieces of a Woman. The streaming service nabbed the rights to the upcoming drama following its strong showing at the Venice Film Festival. It has a whole lot going for it, with Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Fallout, The Crown) and Shia LaBeouf (Honey Boy, Transformers}) leading the way. Martin Scorsese is also on board as an executive producer for director Kornel Mundruczo's latest. Described as "a deeply personal, searing, and ultimately transcendent story of a woman learning to live alongside her loss," this instantly looks like a strong awards season contender.

The trailer for this intense Netflix drama opens with a happy couple eagerly awaiting the birth of their child. Unfortunately, the birth doesn't go as planned, as the birth results in a heartbreaking loss. It then becomes a journey, focused largely on Vanessa Kirby's Martha, in dealing with the fallout after the unthinkable happens. It looks to be a devastatingly emotional journey, and one that looks filled to the brim with outstanding performances. Though the subject matter may make this a difficult watch.

Ellen Burstyn (Requiem for a Dream), Molly Parker (Lost In Space), Sarah Snook (Succession), Iliza Shlesinger (Spenser Confidential), Benny Safdie (Good Time) and Jimmie Fails (The Last Black Man in San Francisco) round out the main cast. Vanessa Kirby was awarded the best actress prize at the Venice Film Festival for her work in the movie. At present, it sits at 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. With Kirby expected to be in the Oscar conversation, this gives Netflix yet another awards season contender to go along with Da 5 Bloods, Mank and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The movie was written by Kata Weber. Kornel Mundrucze was previously known for directing White God, which was the winner of the 2014 Prix Un Certain Regard Award. Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson and Aaron Ryder are on board as producers. Alongside Martin Scorsese, Sam Levinson, Stuart Manashil, Viktoria Petranyi, Jason Cloth, Richard McConnell, Suraj Maraboyina, Aaron Gilbert and Steven Thibault are on board as executive producers.

Pieces of a Woman centers on Martha (Vanessa Kirby) and Sean (Shia LaBeouf). The couple is living in Boston and are about to become parents. Their lives change when a home birth ends in tragedy. This sends Martha on a yearlong journey as she must navigate her grief while working through her fractured relationships with Sean and her mother (Ellen Burstyn), along with the publicly vilified midwife (Molly Parker), who she also must face in court.

In addition to the trailer, Netflix has released a new poster for the movie as well, which we've included for you to check out. It seems to be putting the emphasis on Vanessa Kirby and her acclaimed performance. The streaming service will give the movie an awards-qualifying run in theaters starting on December 30. PIeces of a Woman will arrive for subscribers on January 7, 2021, via the Netflix streaming service. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.