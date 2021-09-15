Pierce Brosnan has some high praise for his Black Adam co-star, Dwayne Johnson. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam features Johnson leading an ensemble cast that also includes Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. To play the role of Doctor Fate, Brosnan wore a motion capture suit for the role.

In a recent interview with Collider to promote Cinderella's release on Amazon Prime, Pierce Brosnan addressed his thoughts on Black Adam. The actor marveled over how the cast members were given the freedom to make these characters their own, each of them contributing to the ensemble in their own special ways. Brosnan was particularly impressed with Johnson, explaining how he was "magnificent" in the role. From the interview:

"It's an ensemble piece, Black Adam. You have Dwayne, who's at the pinnacle of his fame and fortune and success and popularity. He is magnificent as Black Adam. We are the Justice Society and there's four of us, so we became a strong quartet of actors. The writing was very good. There was just enough beats. You just want three good beats. If you have three good scenes to hang your hat and your heart on, then you can make something of your days. For me,Black Adam had that, and Cinderella had it, in its own specific way."

Brosnan also had some kind things to say about the director, Jaume Collet-Serra. For his part, Brosnan appreciated how receptive Collet-Serra was to hearing input from the actors. As Brosnan explains, things like this went a long way toward making his time on the Black Adam set a very enjoyable experience for him.

"It's exhilarating. I had the most magnificent time and with Jaume Collet-Serra, who's the director of Black Adam. ... With Jaume on Black Adam, I could say, 'What about this line? What about that line?' He had a very good ear and sensitivity."

Collet-Serra directed Black Adam using a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. Filming started in April and Dwayne Johnson announced that Black Adam wrapped filming in July. He posted a video from the set to Instagram, referring to his experience doing thie movie as a "once in a career event."

"Honored and proud to say that's an official wrap on Black Adam," Johnson said. "It has been my true honor to go shoulder to shoulder with over 1,000 brilliant and hungry crew of filmmakers and storytellers to bring the antihero known as, BLACK ADAM to life. This has been one for the ages and easily the hardest labor and toughest grind mentally and physically of my entire career. Worth. Every. Second."

Black Adam is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 29, 2022. Because the character is the arch-nemesis of Shazam in the comic books, it's expected that there will be a Black Adam and Shazam crossover movie at some point in the future. For more from Brosnan, you can check out his latest performance in Cinderella, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can also read the full interview with Brosnan at Collider.