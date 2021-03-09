Piers Morgan will no longer be hosting Good Morning Britain. ITV, which presents the popular U.K. talk show, confirmed that Morgan has quit following recent, controversial remarks aimed at Meghan Markle. ITV said the following about the situation involving Piers Morgan in a statement.

"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

The statement only applies to Good Morning Britain and not the other shows that Piers Morgan is involved in. Morgan recently commented on Meghan Markle's and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired over the weekend. Specifically, the comments Markle made about her mental health. During the Oprah interview, Markle said the following.

"Look, I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it, to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he's suffered. But I knew that if I didn't say it that I would do it, and I just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. And I remember how [Harry] just cradled me and I was, I went to the institution and said that I needed to go somewhere to get help, said that I've never felt this way before and I need to go somewhere, and they said I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the institution."

During a Good Morning Britain broadcast, Piers Morgan responded by saying he didn't believe her. "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn't believe it if she read me a weather report," Morgan said on the show. The remarks were met with intense backlash. More than 41,000 wrote to complain about Morgan's behavior. Aside from the remakers, he walked off the set during a live show following an altercation with Alex Beresford. The weatherman called Morgan's behavior "diabolical."

British media regulator Ofcom launched an investigation following the incident. Piers Morgan's resignation followed roughly an hour after the investigation was announced. Morgan later returned to the broadcast after storming out and said the following.

"When we talked about this yesterday, I said, as an all encompassing thing, I don't believe what Meghan Markle is saying generally in this interview and I still have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said. But let me just state for the record on my position on mental illness and on suicide: these are clearly extremely serious things and should be taken extremely seriously and if someone is feeling that way, they should get the treatment and the help they need every time. And if they belong to an institution like the Royal Family and they go and seek that help they should absolutely be given it."

The candid interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been widely-discussed since it aired. It provided a window into their decision to leave the British Royal Family, which was announced last year. This news was previously reported by Variety.