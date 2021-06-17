Neon has revealed a brand new trailer for Pig. The upcoming drama has been finished for a while, with the studio nabbing the domestic rights back in March 2020. This was not a great time for the movie business. Theaters were closed. The box office was all but extinguished. But now, as things have continued to improve, it is finally getting ready to make its way to theaters. And it sees Nicolas Cage in perhaps the most restrained state he's been in quite some time. This is not crazy home-video Cage. This appears to be Oscar-winner Cage. In this case, the actor is searching for his missing pal, a truffle pig.

The trailer kicks off with Nicolas Cage living a quiet life in the woods. Just him and a pig. But when this hog disappears, he returns to society to find out what happened to his animal friend. It almost seems like he is going to go on a John Wick-style path of revenge. Instead, things remain quiet, though there is an uneasiness to the whole thing. Revenge is still on the table. That much is certain.

Pig centers on a truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness and must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped. It serves as the feature directorial debut of Michael Sarnoski. The filmmaker has worked as an editor, writer and producer for several years. He also directed several episodes of the series Olympia. Nat Wolff (Hereditary, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) co-stars.

When Neon initially won the rights to the movie, it was said that there was a rather competitive bidding war that broke out. This seems to imply that we have something a cut above compared to much of Nicolas Cage's output over the last decade or so. That having been said, movies like Mandy and Color Out of Space have arguably kicked off a bit of a resurgence for the actor who previously won an Oscar for his work in Leaving Las Vegas.

Wherever this one falls, it is yet another brick in the wall that is Cage's current career. The man has been incredibly busy. He recently appeared in Willy's Wonderland and also returned as Grug in The Croods: A New Age. He is also starring as himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which is due to arrive later this year. Cage, additionally, is on board to play Tiger King's Joe Exotic in a scripted series

Neon has made waves in Hollywood in recent years. Some of the studio's movies include Apollo 11, Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Palm Springs. They released Ben Wheatley's In the Earth earlier this year. But their biggest hit to date is Bong Joon-ho's Parasite, which was not only a huge commercial success but went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars. Pig arrives in theaters on July 16 from Neon. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.