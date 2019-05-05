Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog face swap in new fan art. There has been a pretty big uproar on social media over the movie adaptation's design of the little blue speedster for months now. Before we were even shown the iconic character's face, video game fans became furious after a leak provided only his legs and shoes and then a silhouette motion poster. However, the trailer for the upcoming movie was released earlier this week and nearly broke the internet after Sonic's face was revealed.

The good news about this face swap deal is that Sonic the Hedgehog wins and gets a better design. He doesn't really look like he did ever before, but it is a huge improvement. Detective Pikachu is the big loser as he now has those human chompers and those weird eyes that fans have been freaking out about for the last week. It's pretty horrifying and you're going to have a hard time unseeing it, so consider yourself warned.

As for the real design of Sonic the Hedgehog, director Jeff Fowler announced late last week that they are going back to the drawing board after the intense online backlash. As with anything these days, the redesign news has been traveling a lot slower than the endless meme machine Sonic has become in a week. Suddenly, Will Smith's Genie from the upcoming live-action adaptation of Aladdin doesn't look so bad. It's going to be very interesting to see how they go back and redesign Sonic for the movie and it will also be interesting to see how long and how much money it ends up costing the studio.

Detective Pikachu is on the opposite end of this spectrum. While the response to the announcement of the movie was somewhat muted, the trailers and other promotional material have gone a long way in hyping the movie up to people other than Pokémon fans. Early reviews are already hailing it to be the best video game movie of all time. However, that really isn't too hard to pull off since most video game movies are utter garbage. Whatever the case may be, Detective Pikachu has a good buzz surrounding it.

Sonic the Hedgehog is going to have to prove himself before fans will be willing to check him out in theaters. It's a pretty interesting time to see Paramount go back to the drawing board at this late stage of the game. Some believe the whole thing was a hoax to begin with to pull of one of the greatest marketing schemes of all time, but that really seems highly unlikely. Hopefully we see the new Sonic within the next few weeks after some focus groups are held. While we wait for Paramount to release the new look of Sonic the Hedgehog, you can check out the face swap with Detective Pikachu below.