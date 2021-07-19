Pilar Bardem, the mother of Javier Bardem and mother in law of Penelope Cruz has passed away, with the news being confirmed in a joint statement from Javier and his siblings, Carlos and Monica, on Saturday via Carlos' Twitter account. The actress' children then followed up with a joint tribute to their mother, who died following complications from a non-Covid related lung disease. The Goya Award winner was 82 years old and has appeared in a variety of Spanish language movie and TV roles in her career.

"We want to share the news that Pilar Bardem, our mother, our example, has died," Carlos shared via his Twitter account in Spanish. "She departed in peace and without suffering, surrounded by the love of her family. We know the love and admiration many felt for her, both in Spain and beyond, for her work as an actress and as a fighter who always stood in solidarity. We truly appreciate that love for our mother with all our hearts. Thank you from her children, Carlos, Monica, and Javier."

Soon after news of her passing, they followed up with a further tribute that also thanked all those who had send messages of love and sympathy after the news broke. "We bid farewell to my mother with a heart full of love. With tenderness and a smile on the mouth. And with the soul overflowing with gratitude for the thousands and thousands of messages of affection, respect and admiration for Pilar Bardem. Thank you for this wave of love," they wrote.

Despedimos a mi madre con el corazón lleno de amor. Con ternura y una sonrisa en la boca. Y con el alma rebosando gratitud por los miles y miles de mensajes de cariño, respeto y admiración por Pilar Bardem.

Gracias por esta ola de amor.

Carlos, Mónica y Javier. pic.twitter.com/bRZUbUGyPO — Carlos Bardem Oficial (@carlosbardem) July 18, 2021

Penélope Cruz, who married Javier Bardem in 2010, appeared with Pilar in four movies, including 1997's Live Flesh and the 2001 movie Don't Tempt Me. Cruz shared a still from Live Flesh as she paid a personal tribute to the actress, talking of how she had been inspired by the late star, and welcomed into the family by her on marrying Javier.

"My dearest Pilar, I look at this photo and wonder what our reaction would've been if someone would've told at this moment all the marvelous plans destiny had in store for us beyond the big screen," she wrote in Spanish. "You were always so good to me. I couldn't have dreamed of having a better mother-in-law. Thank you for all the love that you've given us, your children, grandchildren, family, and friends. You have given me so much. Thank you for always standing by those who needed it the most and for raising your voice against injustice..."

Fellow Spanish actor Antonio Banderas also showed support for the family, adding on his Twitter account, "Pilar Bardem has left us. The stages and movie theaters in Spain have lost a revered actress. My heart is with her family during this difficult time. A strong hug for Carlos, Monica, and Javier."

Nos deja #PilarBardem y el cine y el teatro español pierden a una gran actriz.

Mi corazón, con su familia en estos difíciles momentos. Un fuerte abrazo para Carlos, Mónica y Javier. pic.twitter.com/clEwmsnFfS — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) July 17, 2021

Our thoughts are with all of the Bardems at this time, and it is clear that there is a lot of love out there for the matriarch of the talented family as can be seen from these heartfelt messages. This news originated at Deadline.