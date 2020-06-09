The Judd Apatow produced comedy Pineapple Express remains a firm favorite for fans of the Apatow universe. A sequel featuring more of the stoned adventures of our somewhat mismatched bromantic heroes is no doubt something that would be welcomed and, as it turns out, Apatow had the perfect idea for a Pineapple Express 2.

"I have an amazing idea for it and it deserves to happen, but I don't know if it will."

The first Pineapple Express follows Dale Denton, a pot-smoking process server, and his drug dealer, Saul Silver, who find themselves running for their lives after Dale drops his stash at the spot where they witness a corrupt cop and a drug lord murder a rival gang lord. The movie was directed by David Gordon Green and written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Seth Rogen and James Franco star as Dale and Saul respectively, with the supporting cast made up of the likes of Gary Cole, Kevin Corrigan, Craig Robinson, Rosie Perez, Ken Jeong, and Danny McBride, as Saul's duplicitous pal, Red.

The movie was a financial success, bringing in $102 million worldwide on a $26 million budget, as well as being a modest critical success. Since its release, Pineapple Express has since developed something of a cult following, hence why Apatow's discussion of a sequel is sure to be such an exciting prospect for many.

He continued to provide some details regarding his idea for a sequel saying, "There was so much happening with the legalization of marijuana in California and we thought there was a funny story about how they would deal with it - the pot dealer community having to handle the fact that suddenly it was legal."

The law was changed back in 2018, with recreational cannabis being made legal in the state of California. The state now boasts the largest legal marijuana market in the world, which would likely have caused problems for Saul's modest business. The complete change of the legal landscape would certainly make for an interesting topic, but sadly, despite his best efforts, Apatow was never quite able to get it off the ground.

"I fought so hard to make a sequel to Pineapple Express for many years. I was a big proponent of it and I never could get it to fall together."

When asked if he could see the long-awaited Pineapple Express sequel ever being given the go-ahead, Apatow replied, "My phone isn't ringing, let me say that, but I want to do it."

The fact that he wants to do it at least keeps the flame softly burning, and suggests that we may one day be given the pleasure of hanging out with Dale, Saul, and Red once more.

Apatow's next big-screen venture is the semi-autobiographical comedy/drama The King of Staten Island. The movie follows Pete Davidson's Scott, who has been in a case of arrested development since his firefighter dad died. He spends his days smoking weed and dreaming of being a tattoo artist until events force him to grapple with his grief and take his first steps forward in life. The King of Staten Island is due for release on 12 June 2020.