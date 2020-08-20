Netflix has now revealed the star-studded cast that is set to bring Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio stop-motion animated musical movie to life. The incredible cast includes Oscar winners Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz and Cate Blanchett, along with Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, The Batman actor John Turturro, Golden Globe winner and Hellboy star Ron Perlman, O Brother, Where Art Thou? star Tim Blake Nelson, Game of Thrones' David Bradley, Pacific Rim's Burn Gorman, and newcomer Gregory Mann. They will all be joining Doctor Sleep and Star Wars star Ewan McGregor, who has already signed on to play Pinocchio's conscience, Jiminy Cricket.

Mann will be taking on the title role of Pinocchio in this Netflix original, the wooden puppet who longs to be a real boy, while Swinton is set to play the Turquoise Fairy and David Bradley the puppet maker and Pinocchio's father, Geppetto. Perlman will be portraying Mangiafuoco, one of Pinocchio's tormentors, with Christoph Waltz liking playing The Fox, another of the poor put-upon puppet's antagonists.

Based on the classic Carlo Collodi tale, Pinocchio will follow the extraordinary journey of a wooden puppet magically brought to life by a father's wish. Set during the rise of fascism in Mussolini's Italy, del Toro's Pinocchio is a story of love and disobedience as Pinocchio struggles to live up to his father's expectations.

"After years of pursuing this dream project, I found my perfect partner in Netflix," said del Toro, who is directing the feature along with Mark Gustafson (Fantastic Mr. Fox). "We have spent a long time curating a remarkable cast and crew and have been blessed by continuous support from Netflix to quietly and carefully soldier on, barely missing a beat. We all love and practice animation with great passion and believe it to be the ideal medium to retell this classic story in a completely new way."

Guillermo del Toro also wrote the script alongside Adventure Time writer Patrick McHale, with music by Oscar winner Alexandre Desplat, who will also write the score. Pinocchio is also being produced by del Toro, as well as the Jim Henson Company's Lisa Henson. With such talent on board both behind and now in front of the camera, del Toro's take on the classic tale could well turn out to be something truly magical.

Ewan McGregor, who will be voicing the role of Jiminy Cricket, previously discussed the project back when he revealed he had signed on. "I'm playing Jiminy Cricket in Guillermo del Toro's version of Pinocchio. That I had started working on before I left for New York, so some of that is recorded. And of course, it's stop-motion animated so it's going to take them a great long time to make that film. But my first part, which is recording his dialogue, is sort of done. There may or may not be a song that has to be recorded. I'm not sure I'm at liberty to discuss that."

Del Toro and Netflix's Pinocchio is of course different to the Disney live-action remake, which is set to be helmed by director Robert Zemeckis, with Tom Hanks currently in talks to sign on as Geppetto. So, exciting times for Pinocchio fans. This news comes to us from Netflix film Twitter.