Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro is finally working on his stop-motion animated take on Pinocchio. After years and years of waiting, del Toro has now offered some insight into his vision for the movie, comparing it to another one of his long-gestating projects, Frankenstein.

"To me, they're not exactly the same, but they're similar. They are both creatures that are created and thrown into a world that they have to figure out on their own. They both have a moral, spiritual journey. I thought Pinocchio could be a great opportunity to talk about disobedience. Obedience isn't a virtue, it's a burden. Disobedience is the seed of reason - it's a desirable way to gain your own soul. I thought this could be an interesting background for Pinocchio, if we set it during the rise of Mussolini - an interesting time for a puppet that refuses to obey."

Guillermo del Toro here offers some insight into the overall theme of his take on the classic tale, highlighting that underneath the magic puppets and giant whales, the story will be about disobedience during a time when such behavior was severely punished - namely, the rise of the fascist dictator, Mussolini.

Based on the classic Carlo Collodi tale, Pinocchio will follow the extraordinary journey of a wooden puppet magically brought to life by a father's wish. Set during the rise of fascism in Mussolini's Italy, del Toro's Pinocchio is a story of love and disobedience as Pinocchio struggles to live up to his father's expectations.

Netflix recently revealed the star-studded cast that is set to bring the animated musical movie to life. The movie has amassed the kind of talent that only comes when you wish upon a star, including Oscar winners Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, and Cate Blanchett, along with Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, The Batman actor John Turturro, Golden Globe winner and Hellboy star Ron Perlman, O Brother, Where Art Thou? star Tim Blake Nelson, Game of Thrones' David Bradley, Pacific Rim's Burn Gorman, newcomer Gregory Mann, and Doctor Sleep and Star Wars star Ewan McGregor, who has signed on to play Pinocchio's conscience, Jiminy Cricket.

Mann will be taking on the title role of Pinocchio in this Netflix original, the wooden puppet who longs to be a real boy, while Swinton is set to play the Turquoise Fairy with David Bradley starring as the puppet maker, and Pinocchio's father, Geppetto. Perlman will be portraying Mangiafuoco, one of Pinocchio's tormentors, with Christoph Waltz likely playing The Fox, another of the poor put-upon puppet's antagonists.

Guillermo del Toro also wrote the script alongside Adventure Time writer Patrick McHale, with music by Oscar winner Alexandre Desplat, who will also write the score. Pinocchio is being produced by del Toro, as well as the Jim Henson Company's Lisa Henson. "After years of pursuing this dream project, I found my perfect partner in Netflix," said del Toro, regarding his collaboration on the project with the streaming giant. "We have spent a long time curating a remarkable cast and crew and have been blessed by continuous support from Netflix to quietly and carefully soldier on, barely missing a beat. We all love and practice animation with great passion and believe it to be the ideal medium to retell this classic story in a completely new way."

Pinocchio is due for release sometime in 2021. This comes to is from The Guardian.